Scorching heat for June bank holiday weekend as forest fire warning in place

A high-risk fire warning has been issued as the country prepares to bask in high temperatures over the June bank holiday weekend.

The summer sunshine is expected to continue through the first week in June with the hottest days of the year to come.

This long spell of dry and settled weather will bring hot and balmy conditions over the next few days, with maximum temperatures soaring to the mid 20s.

According to Met Éireann meteorologists Rebecca Cantwell and Evelyn Cusack, we will see highs of 21 to 24 degrees countrywide.

However, it may feel fresher along north and east coasts due to an east to northeast airflow but apart from these areas and mountains, it will feel toasty with high values and some parts of the west could even hit a sweltering 25 degrees.

Cantwell and Cusack added that the “lovely, fine, sunny weather” should also stick around for the start of the Leaving and Junior Certificate examinations next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, an independent forecaster has warned that a sizzling 27 degrees is possible this Friday, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

Alan O'Reilly of Carlow Weather said: "High pressure staying in control for the next week at least and latest charts show up to 27 degrees possible Friday with Shannon Airport station the one to watch.

"No sign of any real rain."

And while the hot weather is being welcomed by sun worshippers across the country, the Department of Agriculture is asking the public to leave the barbecues at home as it issued an orange fire danger warning on Monday.

The warning is in place until Tuesday, June 6, at 6pm and the public are urged to be vigilant in area where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.

“Westerly high-pressure dominated weather will induce settled weather and higher temperatures across Ireland in coming days,” the department said in a statement.

“While some areas may receive isolated rain showers during this time, most areas can be expected to see dry weather, higher temperatures and strongly elevated fire risks in areas with fire-prone vegetation types

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Niall Ó Donnchú, Director General of the National Parks and Wildfire Service, said: "We look forward to welcoming families to our national parks and our nature reserves.

"But we are asking you not to light fires. Very, very simply don't buy fires, leave the barbecue at home and leave no trace so that those that come to us next weekend can enjoy the same ambience in nature that you enjoy."