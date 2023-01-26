Scientist behind Viagra launches female version

“We want to give half the world’s population - women - equity in sexual fulfilment.”

The scientist behind Viagra has created a female version of the medication – this time for “enhancing pleasure” rather than treating sexual dysfunction.

Dr Harin Padma-Nathan has developed a new “pleasure serum” that women can buy for around €70 a pop.

Single-use sachets of the product can be bought for just under €9.

It is made with cannabidiol (CBD) and has been clinically-proven to improve sexual response.

“Viagra is a prescription medication that works systemically to treat erectile dysfunction,” Dr Padma-Nathan told RSVP Live.

The scientist created the Vella Serum, having already been the brains behind the trials and research for the male Viagra pill.

"Vella is applied locally and doesn’t treat sexual dysfunction. Rather it works to enhance sexual pleasure from the potential that is already there.

“We want to give half the world’s population - women - equity in sexual fulfilment in a manner that is safe and effective.

“We are focused on augmenting a woman’s normal function or recuperating a lot of that function if lost, as in post-menopausal women. And in our studies we found two out of three women overall will respond.”

90 pc of women who applied Vella fifteen minutes before sexual activity reported increased ease, intensity and frequency of orgasm.

A further 60 pc reported increased arousal.

According to the product description, the effects “last for two hours.”

"The first of its kind, this serum is a proprietary liposomal formulation designed by the lead experts who helped develop Viagra and Cialis,” it says.

"In clinical studies, they discovered that by delivering CBD deep beyond your skin to relax vaginal and clitoral smooth muscle tissue, women aged 23 to 75 reported increased ease, intensity, and frequency of orgasm.”

The brand’s website reassures interested users that although their is CBD in the product that the serum will not get people high.

"Our serum has no psychoactive effects. Our 99% pure nano-encapsulated CBD formulation does not cause highs like THC,” they write.