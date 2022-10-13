Schoolboy Cillian Earls (14) missing from Drogheda, Co Louth
Cillian Earls (14) has been missing from the Ballymackenny Road area since the evening of Tuesday, October 11
A missing person appeal has been issued for a teenage schoolboy in Drogheda, Co Louth.
Cillian Earls (14) has been missing from the Ballymackenny Road area since the evening of Tuesday, October 11.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing Cillian who is described as being approximately six foot in height with a slim build, brown hair and green eyes.
Read more
When last seen, Cillian was wearing a maroon school uniform.
Anyone with information on Cillian's whereabouts are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
