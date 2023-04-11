School shares picture of tragic Galway crash victims Lucas Joyce and Kirsty Bohan

Two killed and another teen in a serious condition following N84 collision between Galway and Castlebar

The scene of the tragic road incident that claimed the lives of two teenagers in the early hours of yesterday. Photo: Pat Ryan

'Tributes to our beloved students' - Presentation College has shared an image of tragic students Lucas Joyce (15) and Kirsty Bohan (14) beside a table of reflection with candles and flowers in the school (Pic credit: Presentation College)

The school of the two students killed in a horror road crash in the early hours of yesterday morning has released new photos of them in a heartbreaking tribute.

Lucas Joyce (14) and Kirsty Bohan (14) were killed following the collision on the N84 between Galway and Castlebar early on Bank Holiday Monday morning.

Two other students of Presentation College, Headford – a boy aged 13 and a girl aged 14 – survived the crash, with the girl understood to be in a serious condition in hospital.

Their classmates today are being offered psychological support by the school.

From early this morning staff prepared a table of reflection with candles and flowers in the main reception area.

Deputy Principal Orla Jackson told how the whole guidance team, and members of the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) teams would be available as well as the school chaplain and local parish priest.

Presentation College, Galway

“We spent yesterday visiting the homes of the families directly affected by the tragedy, and the school is open here from 11am to 2pm today for anyone who needs support. The same services will also be available next week when the school reopens,” said Ms Jackson.

A message on the school website said: “We have lost two treasured members of our school community and two other members of our community are injured. We pray for all the families and friends of those involved that they may be granted some peace and succour at this tragic time. We also pray for our own school community, that we may find the strength to support each other and carry on.

“We ask for your support, prayers, and the space to grieve as a school community,” it added.

The school opened at 11am and will stay open until 2pm to give students, particularly those that were classmates with the victims, a chance to be supported through the tragedy.

There will be staff members and psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service in attendance for "anyone who needs support in this terribly tragic and confusing time".

"Over the course of the coming days, please keep a close eye on your child and allow them to express their feelings without criticism. We anticipate the next few days will be difficult for everyone and we will be available as a supportive community, as needed," a letter to parents from school management said.

Parents were also advised to monitor their child's social media activity in the coming days and reinforce "the need to be extremely sensitive and careful about what they post".

It comes as a woman who raised the alarm after a horror road crash that claimed the lives of two teens and seriously injured two others, described the desperate scene of panic and sadness.

The tragedy occurred around 5.45am when the car they were travelling in veered into a ditch and spun out of control, hitting a tree on the N84 in the Pollacullaire area of Headford.

Education Minister Norma Foley today extended her sympathy to the community at the Co Galway school.

Ms Foley also sympathised with the community at St Marys’ CBS, Portlaoise, which lost a third year student, David Brown, in a quad bike accident over the weekend

A Department of Education statement described the Co Galway crash as “a devastating loss of beloved students”.

It added: “Our thoughts are with the families who are mourning the loss of their children, and with the students and their families who are currently receiving care in hospital following the incident.

“Within the local school, the wellbeing of the students, staff and whole school community is of paramount importance.”

The department stated that the school and the National Educational Psychological Service were providing essential supports to students.

The department appealed to representatives of all media outlets to respect school boundaries.

Meanwhile, a nearby neighbour who raised the alarm, described how she was awoken in the early hours of the morning by a loud bang outside her house.

“At first I didn’t know what it was, I thought someone was at the back of our house, but then I heard a young lad shouting ‘I can’t wake them up’.

“I pulled on my dressing gown and ran out and saw the car crashed into the tree across the road,” the woman told the Irish Independent.

“A boy was out of the car at that stage and shouting. He was in shock, the poor lad. I rang the emergency services and I ran over and I was trying to help as best I could.

“I was trying to get the pulse of the young lad in the front and a girl in the back, but there was nothing. There was another girl in the back and she was crying. It was just an awful thing. It was so sad.”

The local woman said it appeared the car had come up over a crest in the road and ran along the top of a bank where there is a slight bend to the right on the narrow country road.

“It went head-on into the tree. The tree didn’t even move,” she said through her tears.

“There’s been two accidents on this bit of road before. It’s a dangerous stretch.”

It is understood the car involved in the tragedy belongs to a relative of one of the teens.

A distraught relative of one of the deceased, who had become worried after they realised they were missing from home, came upon the scene after emergency services arrived.

Yesterday afternoon and evening, after the garda forensic collision investigators had left the scene and as the road reopened, locals began gathering at the scene and leaving flowers and comforting each other.

Fine Gael councillor for Headford, Andrew Reddington, said a “dark cloud” had descended over the area as the community mourns two children.

He told the Irish Independent: “We are all thinking of the two families who have lost their beloved children. A dark cloud has descended on the entire community of Headford.

“Everyone is thinking of the families of the young people who died this morning and we are praying for those who are in the hospital.

“We will come together as a community to support the families, but we ask that everyone respect the families who are grieving the loss of their children.”

Chairperson of the school’s board of management, Cllr Mary Hoade, said the town has been left in shock by the accident.

She said the school’s board of management is meeting to implement a critical incident plan.

“I am just on my way into the school as the critical incident plan is being implemented. The area is shocked and deeply saddened by the accident,” she said.

“It is dreadful what has happened and our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved. It is unbelievable.”

