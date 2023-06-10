School health and welfare officer due in court on 13 sex charges against girls

The indictment includes 11 charges of abusing a position of trust to incite the alleged victims to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual assault.

The student health and welfare officer of a south Belfast school is to due to appear in court this week accused of sexually abusing a dozen girls.

Following a five-month investigation by the PSNI Public Protection Unit, Neil Beckett (42) has been charged with 13 offences and is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Beckett, from Kilmore Village in Downpatrick, faces an indictment of 13 sex offences alleged to have been committed on dates between October last year to February of this year.

The indictment includes 11 charges of abusing a position of trust to incite the alleged victims to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual assault.

While it is understood he has not been at work since Christmas, Beckett is the health and welfare officer and also the medical officer at Lagan College in south Belfast.

The 11 abuse charges allege that Becket “intentionally caused or incited [the victim], a child under 18 to engage in sexual activity and at the time, you were in a position of trust over the said child” while the charges of sexual assault accuse Beckett of sexually touching two females when he “did not reasonably believe the complaint so consented”.

A police press release last month revealed: “Detectives from our Public Protection Branch in Belfast have charged a 42-year-old man with 11 charges of abuse of position of trust, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and a further two charges of sexual assault.”

According to the Lagan College website: “The health and wellbeing officer is responsible for the physical and mental health of all pupils and staff within the college. Mr Beckett, who is also the school medical officer, looks after all pupils who require specific medical support throughout the day.

“The health and wellbeing officer liaises with external agencies for the organisation and delivery of routine annual visits by health professionals who provide services such as annual vaccinations or health checks.

“The health and wellbeing officer works in conjunction with the rest of the pastoral team, form tutors, heads of year and heads of school to deliver a conjoined pastoral, emotional health and wellbeing service for all pupils.”

Beckett, who also runs a firearms training business with his wife, declined to comment on the investigation several months ago when he was contacted.

Similarly, Lagan College also declined to comment.