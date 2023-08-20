Scene of tragic crash involving car and e-scooters in Dundalk, Co Louth

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to attend the scene of the collision, which took place on the Armagh Road in Dundalk late on Saturday night.

Scene of fatal collision after car and e-scooters' crash in Dundalk

A young man has died following a crash involving two e-scooters and a car in Co Louth last night.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to attend the scene of the collision, which took place on the Armagh Road in Dundalk late on Saturday night.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.