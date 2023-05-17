Saturday set to be hottest day of 2023 so far with 20C highs
The country will experience above average temperatures in the mid to high teens and below average rainfall towards the end of the week.
Summer is coming early this weekend as Met Éireann are forecasting the hottest day of the year so far.
And some parts of the country may even reach 20 degrees on Saturday with bright and dry spells predicted.
However, most areas will range between 16 to 19 degrees, although it may feel cooler in the west due to a blanket of cloud.
Unfortunately, some patchy rain is also likely in Atlantic coastal counties – meaning we might need to wait a bit longer for the annual summer heatwave.
But before that, the national forecaster predicts that Thursday will also be a mild and balmy day with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.
It will be a dull morning in the west with outbreaks of rain or drizzle, becoming dry and brighter later in the afternoon while the rest of the country will experience the reverse, instead beginning with a dry start with some bright spells before patchy rain develops in the afternoon.
Friday is set to stay mostly dry with some isolated showers, a “good deal” of cloud. A duller start to the weekend just specks of sunshine, it will feel toasty with highs of 15 to 19 degrees with some light breezes.
Some mist and fog is expected on Friday night with some overnight drizzle, although conditions will stay mostly calm and dry else. Temperatures are unlikely to fall below 10 degrees along Atlantic coasts while the rest of the country may feel cooler with lows of five to eight degrees.
And after highs of 20 degrees on Saturday, temperatures will still remain in the high teens the following day.
It is expected to be a “rather cloudy” day with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle mainly in the west and northwest.
Brighter weather may be experienced elsewhere as well as the odd shower and some light to moderate northwest winds.
However, next week will likely begin on a damp note as current indications show rain in many places on Monday, followed by more showers on Tuesday.
Temperatures are also expected to drop back to the low to mid teens.
