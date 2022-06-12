Saoirse Ruane’s mum shares 'welcome news' about daughter’s health

Last month, Saoirse’s mum Roseanna revealed that the young girl’s cancer had returned and said that she was due to have an operation

Saoirse Ruane (9) with her mum Roseanna on the set of The Late Late Show. Photo: Andres Poveda.

Late Late Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane has made “great progress” since undergoing life-saving surgery last month, her mum Roseanna has shared.

The 9-year-old tugged on the nation’s heart strings when she appeared on the Toy Show in 2020 and opened up to host Ryan Tubridy about having her leg amputated after being diagnosed with a rare tumour.

Last month, Saoirse’s mum revealed that the young girl’s cancer had returned and said that she was due to have an operation to have a tumour removed from her lung.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

But in an Instagram post on Friday night, Roseanna told followers that they had received some “welcome news” in the form of “long awaited results” from Saoirse’s surgery.

She explained that the procedure was successful, adding that her daughter did not require any further treatment.

Sharing a photo of a beaming Saoirse, she wrote: “This week brought some welcome news as we received some long awaited results from Saoírse’s surgery.

“Following a call from our oncologist we learned that Saoírse’s surgery was successful and no further treatment is required, which is the best outcome we could have hoped for.

“Saoírse wrapped her arms around us with excitement.

“As many of you will know, cancer is incredibly unpredictable so the plan now is to go forward cautiously from review to review as our team wish to monitor Saoírse carefully!

Roseanna said that the “real miracle” was the team of healthcare professionals who helped Saoirse make “such a good recovery,” adding that the family are “forever grateful” for their help.

“Saoirse has made great progress since coming home two weeks ago and even though she may not be back on the camogie pitch for quite some time, she is adamant to head back to school before the summer holidays!” Roseanna continued.

“Please know that while this is an amazing victory, we have to be realistic!! Saoírse may have won this battle but she hasn’t won the war…. so we go forward now and hope that you will all continue to keep Saoírse in your hearts and prayers!

“As I said before and I’ll say it again ‘life is SO SO unbelievably precious’”