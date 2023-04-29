Sales of King Billy ‘Buckfast rival’ soar in Northern Ireland after sectarian complaint upheld

Concerns that the packaging played to “sectarian elements” here and in Scotland were subsequently upheld by the body’s independent complaint panel

The company behind a tonic wine deemed offensive because of its “sectarian” branding has seen sales explode in Northern Ireland following a watchdog ruling.

The Portman Group, which regulates alcohol labelling, packaging and promotion in the UK, received a complaint within days of King William fortified wine being launched in Glasgow last December.

Concerns that the packaging played to “sectarian elements” here and in Scotland were subsequently upheld by the body’s independent complaint panel (ICP), resulting in drink creator Belcondie Ltd being ordered to rebrand its latest offering.

"We’ve seen a huge increase in sales and I have been flat out restocking suppliers who are running out of existing stock,” a spokesman for the firm said.

"We are seeing a lot of BT postcodes when it comes to online orders, which account for around 90%. One stockist needed three extra deliveries within 24 hours.

"The surge in sales is probably driven by a lot of people wanting to get a bottle before they change.”

Customers are keen to get their hands on an original bottle which has an alcohol proof of 16.90% ABV in a nod to the Battle of the Boyne.

The spokesperson added that the business accepts the ICP findings and will make the necessary changes to comply with the order.

"We were successful to some degree. We argued that people could not be seriously offended by the use of the monarch’s image, and asked that if they were then what do they do about money and stamps,” they said.

"We also have a gin product that no one has been seriously offended by. We managed to quash most aspects of the complaint, but have to change the reference to 1690.”

The company’s argument that the significance of the date was in relation to the Distillers Act of the same year did not convince the panel.

"The presentation of the packaging, particularly the overt references where the product’s ABV had been used to signify a year that linked the product, and King William, to a specific conflict associated with sectarianism was likely to cause serious offence to certain communities,” it concluded.

As a result, the manufacturer said the strength will probably be reduced.

The spokesperson also expressed disappointment with evidence submitted by anti-sectarianism charity Nil by Mouth claiming King William was a figure closely associated with Protestantism who could be viewed in the context of intolerance and religious prejudice.

"People from all faiths and denominations fought in the Battle of the Boyne, there were Catholics and Protestants on both sides,” they said.

"The victory was celebrated throughout Europe, with the exception of France. People expected King William to abolish Catholicism but he wanted everyone to have their faith.

"He wasn’t anti-Catholic, he was pro Protestant and pro freedom. But 300 years later, this misconception still exists.”

The company is now focused on implementing changes and preparing for the launch of its Orange flavour fortified wine.