Sailors rescued off coast of Co Kerry after yacht breaks moorings in gale force winds

Two sailors have been rescued on their yacht off the coast of Co Kerry by the Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat that had battled gale force conditions to reach them.

The 31-foot ketch had been anchored off Dromquinna when Storm Betty struck.

As last night’s storm became increasingly strong, the vessel dragged anchor and became stuck fast on a rock on the northern shore of Kenmare Bay.

The concerned sailors raised the alarm with the Irish Coast Guard’s Marine Research Coordination Centre in Valentia, requesting immediate assistance

Castletownbere’s RNLI lifeboat, ‘Annette Hutton’, was launched at 3.31am under the command of Coxswain Dave Fenton.

Mechanic Marney O’Donoghue with crew Seamus Harrington, John William O’Donoghue, Joe Cronin, Donagh Murphy and Will Power were also on board.

The Shannon Airport-based Irish Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 115 was also tasked to assist in the rescue.

After leaving harbour, Castletownbere lifeboat faced a three-hour trip to Dromquinna.

Coxswain Fenton described driving rain, strong winds and a large sea swell as the lifeboat travelled westwards, before turning towards up the Dursey Sound and across Kenmare Bay.

The yacht was subsequently located at 6.08am on a rock south of Dromquinna.

However, with the tide rising, the volunteer lifeboat crew was able to attach a tow rope and pull the vessel clear.

The yacht was undamaged and both sailors were found to be safe and well. It was then decided to tow the yacht to Castletownbere. The tow is currently in progress and the lifeboat and yacht are expected in port at 2pm.

Paul Stevens, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Castletownbere RNLI, complimented the coxswain and crew for their swift response and effective rescue.

He added: “When the crew returns this afternoon, they will have spent over ten hours at sea in challenging conditions – demonstrating their very strong commitment to the lifeboat service.”