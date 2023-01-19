Sad day as Argos set to close down its entire retail operation in Ireland

Argos is to close down its entire retail operation in Ireland, trade union Mandate, which represents Argos workers, has said.

There are just under 40 Argos stores in the Republic of Ireland.

In a statement this morning, Mandate expressed its “disappointment” at Argos’ decision to close all of its outlets in Ireland.

Mandate said it will now being intensive engagements with Argos to “get best possible deal for workers being made redundant”.

“Today is a difficult one for Argos’s staff here in Ireland as they get the news that the company will be closing down here.

"Because Argos is shutting down its complete operation in Ireland this amounts to a collective redundancy which requires a 30-day consultation period and we know the company intends to honour that obligation to engage,” Mandate’s Michael Meegan said.

“We will be using this period to negotiate the best possible terms for those who are losing their jobs and we are expecting a constructive response from the company,” Mr Meegan said.

In a statement, Argos Ireland Operations Manager Andy McClelland described the decision as a sad day.

He said: “We understand this is difficult news for our customers and colleagues.

"As with any major change to our business, we have not made this decision lightly and we are doing everything we can to support those impacted.

"On behalf of everyone at Argos I would like to thank our colleagues, customers, suppliers and partners for their support to our business.”

Argos stores will remain open to customers in the Republic of Ireland until 24 June.

Argos said they will begin ‘the process of gradually winding down its Irish business.’

A spokesman said customers in Ireland will no longer be able to pay for orders via the Argos website or place orders via its home delivery service after 22 March.

“Orders placed up to this date will continue to be fulfilled and customers will still be able to reserve products online and pay for them in store until the point of business closure.

“The aftersales, returns, refunds and exchanges policy will continue to apply until Argos stores close. Customers will be able find more information hereabout how this policy will continue, in line with the retailer’s statutory obligations, after its stores have closed.

“Argos is communicating its overall decision to colleagues, customers, landlords, suppliers and other stakeholders today in order to give them as much time as possible to plan accordingly.”