Sabina Higgins to condemn Russian invasion following criticism of controversial letter
The President’s wife Sabina Higgins is to condemn the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine in a soon to be published statement.
Ms Higgins is due to break her silence on the controversial letter she wrote which has been criticised for not condemning the Russian invasion.
In her statement she is also expected to address the issue with her letter being published on the President’s official website.
It follows days of mounting pressure over the letter commenting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine from Sabina Higgins which was published in the Irish Times and on the President’s official website.
In the letter, Mrs Higgins said the fighting would go on until the world "persuades President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire and negotiations".
Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan earlier today said said the President “disrespected” Ireland and should “at least” apologise.
“An Uachtaráin disrespected our nation and the Office of the Presidency when he published his wife’s letter- At least [sic] he needs to apologise and if he doesn’t he should most definitely consider his position,” she said.
