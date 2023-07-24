Ryanair reports €663m profit and 11pc rise in passengers in first quarter of 2023

Ryanair said it is continuing its scheduled flights to Rhodes and working with local authorities to ensure evacuated passengers who have lost travel documents can leave.

Ryanair reported a €663m profit after tax in the three months to the end of June, boosted by a strong Easter performance, as well as an extra UK public holiday in May.

Profits for the budget airline in the corresponding period last year were around €170m following the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The carrier added that its passenger numbers in the first quarter of its financial year rose 11pc to 50.4 million. This passenger traffic reflected a load factor of 95pc.

Ryanair’s total revenue in the period rose by 40pc to €3.65bn.

Revenue per passenger was up by 27pc, while the average fares were around €49, an increase of 42pc compared to the same period in 2022.

This growth was attributed to strong Easter demand, as well as the Coronation public holiday in May.

Ancillary revenue was up 4pc to €1.18bn, around €23.30 per passenger.

Operating costs for Ryanair were up 23pc in the three months to June 30.

Operating costs rose to €2.94bn, spurred by higher fuel costs, as well as staff costs and higher air traffic control fees.

The cost of fuel jumped by 30pc in the period to €1.34bn.

Ryanair is now currently operating its largest summer schedule to date, operating over 3,200 flights daily.

The Irish airline's chief financial officer, Neil Sorohan, said airports on the island remain open.

"The airports remain open and Ryanair is continuing to fly in and out. Some people are now looking to get an early flight out and we are facilitating that. Some have lost travel documents but they can get emergency papers from local police and we are happy to work with that," he said.

Wild fires on the Mediterranean island have caused the evacuation of tens of thousands from affected areas.

The fires and extreme heat elsewhere in Europe this summer have not triggered any change in customer behaviour so far, Mr Sorohan told the Irish Independent.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

"People are still booking and they are turning up at the airport (for their flights)," he said.

Demand for air travel in Europe remains high this summer and the number of available seats is down on the pre-pandemic period, pushing up ticket demand and prices, he said.

"We expect FY24 traffic to grow to approx. 183.5m, up 9pc, which is slower than the 185m originally expected, due to Boeing delivery delays in spring and in autumn 2023,” chief executive Michael O’Leary said.

“While Q2 bookings are strong, the fare increase in Q2 will be much lower than in Q1 due to much stronger PY Q2 pricing in FY23 when peak summer travel snapped back strongly following the Ukraine invasion,” he added.

Ryanair now expects fares for the quarter to the end of September to be higher than the corresponding period last year but by a low double digit percentage, with the carrier noticing a “softening” in close-in fares in late June and early July.

Mr O’Leary said that the outcome of the first half of the financial year is dependent on August and September bookings.

"Having enjoyed a bumper Christmas and New Year travel period last year, the first festive travel season that wasn’t curtailed by the Covid pandemic, we are conscious that consumers may require some fare stimulation to fill our 25pc greater seat capacity this winter, compared to pre-Covid, following months of rising mortgage rates and consumer price inflation,” he said.

"If this transpires, then Ryanair’s load active/yield passive strategy, coupled with our industry leading cost base, will uniquely position our Group to capture further market share, albeit at lower fares this winter.”