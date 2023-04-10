Ryanair release statement after smoking plane causes Dublin Airport 'emergency' shutdown
The plane is now being inspected by Ryanair engineers.
A “full emergency” was declared at Dublin Airport on Sunday afternoon after smoke poured out of a plane that had just landed.
The Ryanair plane had arrived into Dublin from Liverpool and the airport’s fire services responded as passengers remained on board.
Air traffic into the airport was temporarily suspended while emergency services dealt with the incident, although no one was injured.
A spokesperson for Ryanair said that there was a “minor technical issue” with the nose landing gear of the plane during landing.
The plane is now being inspected by Ryanair engineers.
“This flight from Liverpool to Dublin (9 Apr) experienced a minor technical issue with its nose landing gear upon landing,” the spokesperson said.
“Passengers and crew disembarked normally and the aircraft will shortly be towed back to the hangar for further inspection by Ryanair engineers.”
Meanwhile, a representative for DAA added: “A Full Emergency was declared at Dublin Airport this afternoon update following the arrival of Ryanair flight FR5542 from Liverpool. The Dublin Airport Fire Service responded, and the passengers disembarked the aircraft normally once the all clear was given by the Airport Fire Officer.
“Air Traffic flows into Dublin Airport were suspended during the incident.”
Today's Headlines
road tragedy | Two young teens killed and two more injured in horror crash in Galway
local support | Vigil to take place in Limerick in memory of mum Geila Ibram (27) who was stabbed to death
EXCLUSIVE | Gangster’s moll makes last bid to save company at centre of Kinahan money-laundering claims
RIP | Teen who died in quad bike incident named locally as talented GAA player David Brown
WATCH | Shocking video shows Wexford star Lee Chin suffer racist abuse at charity hurling match
FANGS A LOT | Dear Denise: My boyfriend wants me to bite him
EXCLUSIVE | ‘He’ll always be a danger to kids’: Paedo Christian Brother walks free from prison
horrific | Up to 40 lambs found dead and skinned at popular beauty spot
in custody | 41-year-old arrested after he was discovered biting man lying on the ground
phone scam | Irish influencer reveals she was scammed out of money by fake Santander callers