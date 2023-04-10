Ryanair release statement after smoking plane causes Dublin Airport 'emergency' shutdown

The plane is now being inspected by Ryanair engineers.

Emergency services at the scene of an incident involving a Ryanair aircraft at Dublin Airport. Photo: Damien Storan

A “full emergency” was declared at Dublin Airport on Sunday afternoon after smoke poured out of a plane that had just landed.

The Ryanair plane had arrived into Dublin from Liverpool and the airport’s fire services responded as passengers remained on board.

Air traffic into the airport was temporarily suspended while emergency services dealt with the incident, although no one was injured.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said that there was a “minor technical issue” with the nose landing gear of the plane during landing.

The plane is now being inspected by Ryanair engineers.

“This flight from Liverpool to Dublin (9 Apr) experienced a minor technical issue with its nose landing gear upon landing,” the spokesperson said.

“Passengers and crew disembarked normally and the aircraft will shortly be towed back to the hangar for further inspection by Ryanair engineers.”

Meanwhile, a representative for DAA added: “A Full Emergency was declared at Dublin Airport this afternoon update following the arrival of Ryanair flight FR5542 from Liverpool. The Dublin Airport Fire Service responded, and the passengers disembarked the aircraft normally once the all clear was given by the Airport Fire Officer.

“Air Traffic flows into Dublin Airport were suspended during the incident.”