Ryanair passenger gets €40,000 for emergency landing that saw some people’s ears bleed
The first in a series of compensation claims against Ryanair over injuries allegedly sustained during an emergency landing has been settled for around €40,000.
The cases arise from an incident during which an aircraft cabin became depressurised on a flight between Dublin and Zadar, Croatia.
A sudden loss of cabin pressure forced the pilots to rapidly descend.
Oxygen masks were released during the incident.
German police said 33 of 189 passengers were hospitalised, some bleeding from their ears, after the plane made an emergency landing at Frankfurt Hahn Airport on July 13, 2018.
An interim report by the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation described it as a “serious incident”.
It triggered a raft of lawsuits, and the first one to reach court was settled yesterday without any admission of liability by the airline.
Today's Headlines
fatal stabbing | Man to face trial in Brazil over 2013 murder of Dubliner John Maguire
'Serious incident' | Ryanair passenger gets €40,000 for emergency landing that saw some people’s ears bleed
rory roars | Rory McIlroy assesses his Open chances after sparkling start
Guilty pleas | Tallaght couple sentenced in money laundering case as CAB seize Audi Q7 and over €74k cash
senseless attack | GRA ‘dismayed’ at sentences handed to Dublin brothers who tried to ‘butcher garda like animal’
horror claims | Senator uses privilege to detail shocking allegations of animal abuse at Dublin Zoo
RIP | Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
TRAGIC | Retired garda (75) who died after brain haemorrhage was waiting two hours for ambulance
Bronson's bid | Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson begs for release after 50 years behind bars
Fighting Talk | Jake Paul says he’ll put Conor McGregor 'back on a leash’ in online rant