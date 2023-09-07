Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary hit in the face with pies by eco activists

"Welcome to Belgium! Stop the pollution of your... planes"

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary was hit in the face with two cream pies by enviromental activists in Brussels earlier today.

O'Leary was in the Belgian capital to hand in a petition to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to protect overflights in Europe at the time.

He was being interviewed beside a cardboard cutout of Von der Leyen when he was approached by two women who smashed pies in his face.

"Welcome in Belgium. Stop the pollution of your… planes," one of the activists said as her pie landed on O’Leary’s head.

The Ryanair chief ducked his head down but was caught by a second woman, who ran up behind him and smacked him with a second pastry.

Both women then scurried off as O’Leary laughed along, shouting “Well done!” before telling an assistant to take his soiled jacket away to be cleaned.

Speaking to media after the stunt, he said: “I have never had such a warm welcome. Unfortunately it was environmentalists and the cream was artificial. I invite passengers to come to Ireland where the cream is better!”

Michael O’Leary was struck with a cream pie as he stood alongside a cardboard cutout of European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Oliver Hoslet/EPA

Ryanair later poked fun about the incident on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “Warm welcome in Brussels today to celebrate RYR’s 7 new routes for Winter 23. Passengers so happy with our routes and petition that they’re celebrating with cake. We’ve got tasty low fares!”

“Instead of buying cream pies, could have bought a flight from Belgium for the same price.

“Shame it was soy-based cream, definitely not as tasty as the real stuff,” they added.

O’Leary had been handing in a petition calling for the European Union to stop preventing airlines from flying over countries during local air traffic control (ATC) strikes.

This rule has caused widespread disruption to flights this year, particularly due to ATC strikes in France.

In May, Ryanair argued that it had been forced to “disproportionately cancel” thousands of overflights from Ireland, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the UK and slammed European aviation authorities for prioritising short-haul and domestic flights and disregarding international travellers during strikes.

“Europe's passengers are sick and tired of suffering unnecessary overflight cancellations during ATC strikes. The European Commission must now act upon the petition of more than 1.1 million EU citizens and insist that all states protect overflights during national ATC strikes as is already done in Greece, Italy and Spain,” O'Leary's petition read.