Ryanair announces six new flights from Cork and Shannon airports next summer

Ryanair has launched what it says is its “biggest ever” summer schedule from Cork Airport, including five new routes.

Those services will connect Cork with La Rochelle, Rome, Seville, Venice Treviso and East Midlands next summer.

Separately, it has announced a new 2023 summer service from Shannon Airport to Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport.

Its Shannon summer schedule has already added new routes to Naples, Porto Beziers and Newcastle for next year, representing a 35pc growth in capacity over 2022.

Ryanair has been building back strongly in both regional airports, with three aircraft now based in Cork and a €10 million investment seeing the opening of a three-bay heavy maintenance hangar facility at Shannon.

In total, the airline says it will operate 270 weekly flights to and from Cork Airport during the peak season, up 20pc on 2022.

It will also increase weekly frequencies on several routes, including Alicante, Faro, Liverpool and Palma.

“Ryanair’s commitment to growing traffic and increasing connectivity to Cork means it will become the first Irish state airport to fully restore pre-pandemic traffic levels,” said Ryanair DAC’s CEO, Eddie Wilson.

Niall MacCarthy, Cork Airport’s Managing Director, said the southern airport would have over 1.4 million seats on sale next summer.

Summer schedules typically run from late March through late October, though different services may begin and end at different times.