Ryan Tubridy, Noel Kelly and Dee Forbes must ‘do decent thing’ and answer questions, Dáil told

Sinn Féin spokeswoman Imelda Munster TD said what had been revealed in recent times would ‘shame the most extravagant of Celtic Tiger excesses’

Sinn Féin spokeswoman Imelda Munster TD says what has been revealed in recent times would “shame the most extravagant of Celtic Tiger excesses.”

Ryan Tubridy, Noel Kelly and Dee Forbes must “do the decent thing” and turn up to a Dáil committee to answer questions, the Dáil has been told in a debate on the RTE scandal.

Sinn Féin spokeswoman Imelda Munster TD said what had been revealed in recent times would “shame the most extravagant of Celtic Tiger excesses.”

The ask-no-questions mentality had destroyed the broadcaster’s relationship with the Oireachtas and the public, she said. Accountants Deloitte “missed the Ryan Tubridy payments for six years,” Ms Munster added.

RTE credit cards should be audited, as well as the barter account for its payments over the last six years, Ms Munster argued.

The Executive Board’s arrogance and self-importance was striking, and its attitude to the rest of the staff was “Let them eat cake,” she said.

RTE's highest earner Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly are to be invited before the Public Accounts Committee, the Dail has been told.

The chairman of the PAC, Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley, told the Dail that invites will be sent out this week and if someone refused to attend, the committee would use powers of compellability.

Speaking during a parliamentary debate about developments at RTE, TDs raised concerns about the barter account, dubbed a "slush fund", as well as wider concerns about corporate governance and accounting at the broadcaster.

The Media Committee is due to meet on Wednesday to ask further questions of RTE board members and executives, as well as former chairwoman of the RTE board Moya Doherty.

Earlier, PAC members said they were aware of the "parallels" with the Supreme Court ruling that found that the committee had acted outside its remit in its questioning of Angela Kerins, a former chief executive of rehabilitation organisation Rehab.

Fianna Fail TD Paul McAuliffe told reporters at Leinster House that the exchanges with RTE executives and board members had been "respectful but robust".

"The way we're operating the committee, we're doing it in a very fair manner, people have time for breaks, and I think there's a very fair exchange between people."

He added: "Based on the advice we have been given, I don't think there's any reason why we will not be able to compel any relevant person, whether they are in office or not."

Mr Stanley added that the committee is "up in the high 90% in terms of almost sure" of its ability to compel witnesses.

Former directors general Dee Forbes and Noel Curran, ex-chief financial officer Breda O'Keeffe and current director of content Jim Jennings are also being invited.

Mr Stanley said: "Invites will be sent out this week and I expect all six to attend.

"Their knowledge of what occurred in RTE over many years is invaluable. If they refuse to attend, we will use our powers to compel them, but they should do the decent thing as public servants and show up, that's what they should do, and we call on them to do that."