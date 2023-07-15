Ryan Tubridy looks set to be cleared over €120k understatement as ‘error’ made by RTÉ

Coalition stays away from star’s return to air, but ministers want Renault deal money paid back or donated to children’s charity.

Ryan Tubridy is expected to be cleared of any wrongdoing in a critical report on the understatement of his salary for three years.

The Government is standing back and letting RTÉ decide whether to bring him back on air, but several ministers want to see him return to RTÉ as public sympathy has built up.

However, there is also a view that Tubridy needs to pay back RTÉ €150,000 from his Renault deal or give it to charity.

Bosses now admit the €120,000 understatement of the presenter’s earnings from 2017 to 2019 was a “mistake”, an “error” and “inaccuracies”.

This was a separate issue to the concealed payment of three invoices for €75,000 from a Renault side deal with RTÉ. The RTÉ board revealed both understatements together, resulting in a perception of “secret payments of €345,000 over six years”.

But a keenly awaited report from accountants Grant Thornton into the earlier 2017 to 2019 figures is set to blame RTÉ’s own in-house accounting practices.

“Conflating the two of the payments made it look like a big six-year conspiracy, which it wasn’t. Grant Thornton, you’d think, should be clear on this matter,” a source close to the RTÉ presenter said.

Ryan Tubridy bangs fist on desk and says ‘we’ll stay for as long as it takes’

Since stating that Tubridy’s “remuneration had been understated by RTÉ by a figure of €120,000 over the contract period of 2017-2019”, RTÉ has attempted to tone down the claim. The national broadcaster now concedes no €120,000 bonus was paid to the former Late Late Show presenter.

RTÉ has also admitted “it takes full responsibility for these misstatements”.

RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh told the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee that the report will be ready “in the coming weeks”.

“As I have said, what we do understand is that it was an error – that the figures were understated – and that’s been confirmed,” she said.

Fellow RTÉ board member Robert Shortt said “the €120,000 as related to the earnings was a mistake on RTÉ’s behalf”. RTÉ deputy director general Adrian Lynch said how or why these “inaccuracies” occurred is the subject of Grant Thornton’s current review.

But there is growing impatience at RTÉ not being able to explain the mistake.

The RTÉ chair is standing by the decision to publish both understatements together.

“It is not accepted that the board conflated the 2017-2019 understatement with the 2020 and 2022 understatement. The board had an overriding duty to correct the public record,” a spokesperson said.

However, the board will not say if RTÉ chief financial officer Richard Collins was consulted for an explanation of the 2017 to 2019 understatement before issuing its original statement on June 22.

“As a result of the review process, the understatement was brought to light, the board then asked that this be validated by the internal auditor who confirmed this. The decision then was to directly refer this to Grant Thornton for an independent review,” a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Tubridy remains off air and at odds with RTÉ management over the three payments of €75,000 he received from 2020 to 2022 under the controversial side deal. The coalition is not putting any pressure on RTÉ over its handling of Tubridy’s future. Senior figures in the Government believe it would be inappropriate to interfere in an editorial decision, but privately there is a view Tubridy can come back.

“The mood among ministers is they believe the public want him back, and as politicians that’s where they are at. The new broom is meant to be about governance and overall reform – not about who is entertaining people,” a senior government source said.

Tubridy has indicated a willingness to pay back €150,000 from the latter two years of a commercial deal with Renault for events that never went ahead. RTÉ ended up paying the money due to a contentious guarantee to foot the bill if the sponsor pulled out.

“He will end up giving the €150,000 back, or knowing him he could donate it to charity – a children’s charity. He should have done i t three weeks ago. There’s nothing like a real mea culpa, and he would have separated himself from the unholy mess with the board and executive,” a senior coalition source said.

RTÉ bosses said they have not yet asked Tubridy to give back €150,000 from outstanding Renault appearances, but RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst did later state he would look at recouping this money if Tubridy was agreeable to return it.

Mr Bakhurst said he has not contacted Tubridy since taking up his role and said he does not want to rush a decision on whether he should come back to work at RTÉ.