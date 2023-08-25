Ryan Tubridy congratulates Leaving-Cert class of 2023 on Instagram video

“It’s something in the cosmos, the universe, who knows, nudging you somewhere where you weren’t expecting to be.

Ryan Tubridy has shared his congratulations to the Leaving Cert class of 2023 in a video posted to his Instagram on Friday morning.

The caption reads: “A quick message for the Leaving Cert warriors of 2023. And their beleaguered families.”

“Leaving Cert people of Ireland if you got what you wanted in your points and results, congratulations, you did well. If you didn’t don’t worry, this is the most important part.

“Take it from someone who knows a little bit about this, the old guy. If that happens, embrace it, run into it, and take it somewhere exciting and interesting because that’s where you were obviously meant to be,” he said.

He encouraged those getting their results today not to panic to keep and keep “family and perspective” in mind as they’re more important than Leaving Cert points.

“Go and have some fun tonight, and then get on with the rest of your life and have fun getting there. Well done,” Tubridy concluded.