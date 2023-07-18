Russian kamikaze drone with ‘made in Ireland’ stamped on engine component found

Tillotson does not design products for military applications.

A Russian Geranj-2 ‘kamikaze’ drone used by Putin’s forces to attack their Ukranian neighbours has been found with an apparent Irish engine piece this week.

After attacks on the Odesa and the Nikolaev areas – during which port infrastructures were hit- a fragment of a so-called ‘Shahid’ kamikaze drone was recovered with the stamp of ‘Tillotson’ and ‘made in Ireland’ on it.

Tillotson are experts in high performance small engine operations with bases in the US, China, Argentina and here in Tralee, Co Kerry.

“We do not design products for military applications,” said John Mason of Tillotson.

The engine component is shiny and new

Telegram channels posted numerous photos of the engine piece which is clearly polished and looks cleaner than the rest of the dirty contraption.

On one channel, a caption was written which stated:

“It’s not okay. In Nikolaev on the wreckage of ‘Gerani-2’, found a motor part made in Ireland.

“Now we have to decide what to do with this zrada.”

‘Zrada’ is another word used for ‘betrayal’ or ‘treachery’ in Ukranian.

It is important to note that the same situation occurred previously when a Russian spy drone was found with a similar engine piece in 2022.

Tillotson - who are currently closed- said while it does not design products for military applications, parts can be adapted by others after commercial sales and it takes steps to monitor their use.

John Mason, of Tillotson, said: “We take the use of our products very seriously. Most of our products are used in ordinary lawn and garden applications like chainsaws and weed trimmers or in recreational applications like go-karts and mini-bikes.

Telegram image

“We do not design for military applications, but some of the smaller engines that use our products can be adapted for that purpose and so we take extra steps to monitor that ‘dual use’,” he said.

Mr Mason said the engine manufacturer works closely with the Irish government and CAR to monitor and track the sale and distribution of its products.

“In the first instance, we register our customers with the Republic of Ireland (ROI) who help us flag any direct sales that would be of potential concern. If any downstream misuse occurs, we then work with the ROI and CAR to identify the potential source or sources.

“Our first step is to identify if the relevant product is genuine or a fake and, if genuine, the potential customers who may have purchased it.

“We can generally limit the list to a handful of customers in a manner we are not at liberty to disclose. If the product is fake, we attempt to gain additional information on it to identify the source of the fake.

Kamikaze drone (AFP)

“Through our efforts, we are also aware that our brand is commonly faked. We are pleased with the co-operation between us and the relevant governmental agencies. We believe that together we have formulated effective ways to monitor and track the sale of our products and identify any potential areas of concern,” Mr Mason added.

Research by CAR (Conflict Armament Research) has found that the Kremlin is using a murky supply line to circumvent the EU and US embargoes which prevent it from buying electronic components for military use.

Damien Spleeters of CAR said: “For us, this highlights the importance of not only taking pictures of collective direct evidence of the components being used, which we call “documenting”, but also tracing these components with their manufacturers.

“In cases where components turned out to be counterfeit, it’s through direct communication with manufacturers that we could figure this out.

"It’s difficult for us to speculate, but there seems to be an important marketplace of fake parts for things like engines and other mechanical components, on top of fake semiconductors,” Mr Spleeters said.