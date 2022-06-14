Russia issues new nuclear threat against Europe that would wipe Ireland off the map

"The Europeans will have much more serious problems than those they have already faced today"

Russia's latest threat would see Ireland and the rest of Europe wiped out

Russia has issued a new nuclear threat strike against Europe that would include wiping Ireland off the face of the map.

Viacheslav Volodin, the Head of the State Duma (lower house of Government) issued the frightening warning on his Telegram account that Poland - along with the rest of Europe - would "cease to exist" if Russia is threatened.

The threat comes after Poland's former foreign minister suggested that those allied against Russian aggression in Ukraine may have legal grounds to provide deadly weapons to the Ukrainians.

Radoslaw Sikorski claimed that Vladamir Putin had violated the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances of 1994.

Following Ukraine's declaration of independence in the wake of the fall of the Soviet Union, the government agreed to destroy its nuclear arsenal and join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Despite Russia joining the NPT at the time, Mr Sikorski said Putin had broken the terms of the agreement with the invasion of Ukraine.

Therefore Western nations could justifiably provide the missiles in order to "give Ukraine the opportunity to defend its independence", Sikorski said.

However, Volodin quickly retaliated, adding: "With such deputies, the Europeans will have much more serious problems than those they have already faced today (refugees, record inflation, energy crisis).

"Sikorski is provoking a nuclear conflict in the centre of Europe. He doesn’t think neither about the future of Ukraine nor about the future of Poland.

"In case his suggestions are fulfilled, these countries will cease to exist, as will Europe as well.

"Sikorski and the like are the reason why Ukraine must not only be set free from the Nazi ideology but also be demilitarized, securing the nuclear-weapon-free status of the country."

Russia has issued several nuclear threats against Europe since the invasion began on February 24.

Putin's space chief, Dmitry Rogozin, has also threatened to wipe out half of Europe with Russia's notorious "Satan-II" missile.

The Satan-II, technically called the RS-28 Sarmat, is a super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of speeds over 15,000 mph and a range of more than 6,000 miles.

It could strike the US in a matter of minutes with a devastating payload of nuclear warheads.

The Russian military said it "successfully launched" the Satan-II for the first time on April 20, 2022.

The missile is expected to enter service later this year.

Last month, Russian state TV aired Micheál Martin’s request for an apology in the wake of a simulated nuclear attack on Ireland, with a host saying “it wasn’t nice for Ireland to become collateral damage” to Britain.

It followed the broadcast of the simulation showing a nuclear attack destroying Ireland and the UK.

Russian TV host Dmitry Kiselyov, had shown the simulated attack on Ireland and the UK and in response, the Taoiseach had condemned the staging, labelling the act as “intimidatory” and calling for Russian TV or "whoever instigated this" to apologise.

Kiselyov told viewers: “In Ireland, a strong reaction was provoked by remarks made in our programme two weeks ago, in response to British PM Boris Johnson’s threat to strike Russia without consultations with Nato.”

Kiselyov claimed: “Let us remind you, it was a threat made to us from London. Back then, Boris Johnson made a provocative and absolutely groundless hypothesis, saying that Russia could allegedly use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

“And after that, in response, and without consulting Nato, Britain would strike Russia. It’s clear that Boris Johnson, having simulated a Russian nuclear attack, was also threatening us specifically with a nuclear strike in revenge.

“We had to say then that the whole British archipelago is basically a sinkable island. And Russia has every capability for such a nuclear retaliation."

Kiselyov stated that “Ireland literally flew into a rage,” in reaction to the TV show nuclear simulation.

“Of course as a neutral country, it wasn’t nice for Ireland to become collateral damage in Britain’s clash with Russia. That said, the Irish premier held his ground firmly.”

The TV show then played a clip of the Taoiseach reacting to the simulation.

Kiselyov told viewers: “I completely agree that an apology should be forthcoming from the British PM Boris Johnson, for his groundless threat to strike Russia.

"But we’re not intimidating anyone. Talking about our capabilities has an anti-war modality. As they say ‘let’s not start (war). It will end badly, it’s better to live in peace.”