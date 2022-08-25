Runaway wallaby puts up ‘bit of a struggle’ before being brought home safely

She was last seen on the main road on Sunday evening, prompting a major search by teams that began combing the area

The runaway wallaby that had spent nearly four days on the loose is back home safe in Co Tyrone although she “put up a bit of a struggle" when recaptured.

The female was found overnight close to where she was last seen near the village of Gortin after she escaped from an open farm in Co Tyrone on Sunday.

Davy Simmonds who was involved in the operation, said she "put up a bit of a struggle", but farm was delighted to get her back safely.

The drama unfolded when she and a male wallaby had been delivered to an open farm at a business on the outskirts of the village.

But shortly after they were uploaded, she hopped the fence of their enclosure and disappeared.

She was last seen on the main road outside the premises on Sunday evening, prompting a major search by teams that began combing the area.

They searched a huge forest next to the area where the animal disappeared.

Richard Beattie from the Glenpark Estate had earlier told BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster he is leading another search team and asked the public in the area to keep an eye out.

“On Sunday, around 3pm, a gentleman who left the wallabies down with us put them into the enclosure,” he told BBC NI.

“Then inside about a half an hour later, one of our neighbours rang us and told us they saw a wallaby on the main Omagh to Gortin Road.

“We have no sightings since. The problem is we just live at the bottom of the Gortin Glen Forest Park just at the foot of the Sperrins and there are thousands and thousands of acres of trees right round us. It is a very hard job to find it.

“The wallaby is only about two feet and it is very hard to find with the amount of undergrowth there.

“For its own safety we just want to get the kangaroo back to its enclosure. It is of no danger to anyone.

“Give us a ring and let us know where it is. The public is in no danger.”

She was only found last night when a thermal imaging camera spotted her lying in rushes not far from where she had been last seen.

Searchers moved into the area, managed to encircle her and net her, and despite her reluctance she is now back in the enclosure alongside her male companion.