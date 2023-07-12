RTÉ ‘very likely’ to request state bailout as Paschal Donohoe urges public to pay TV licence

Mr Donohoe said that its very likely that the crisis is going to impact the broadcaster commercially going forward but said “I want an RTÉ at the end of all of this”.

It is “very likely” that RTÉ are going to approach government for a bailout in the wake of the current payments crisis engulfing the national broadcaster, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe said.

"I think we need to take this stage by stage. I do think it’s very likely, given the events of recent weeks, that it’s going to have an impact on the status and commercial issues that RTÉ is facing but I want an RTÉ at the end of this – I value all the broadcasting that happens in this country.

"But at this stage, I am not going to indicate what the government response could be or what the conditions [for a bailout] could be. Because, before we get to that point, there are steps that I want implemented,” Minister Donohoe said on Newstalk Breakfast.

"I believe some of the issues brought forward by the new director general go down the path of what I believe is now imperative.

"It’s not just the existence of a pay policy but the transparent implementation of it; the bringing forward of a register of interests so that everyone is clear where broadcasters and commercial support and outside interests come together.

"And thirdly, we have had longstanding issues as to how we fund RTÉ, that they are subject of a focus in the recent Media Commission and there are a number of issues there that we are going to have to deal with,” Mr Donohoe said.

While the public anger around the RTÉ payments scandal has been palpable, the minister said people should pay their TV licence because “it’s the law” but also due to the value of public service broadcasting in an era when “the existence of truth is being challenged by some”.

“There’s no doubt about it, the people who pay their TV licence fees, the taxpayers, are really annoyed about what has happened and as a member of government, really serious issues have arose. It’s very important that we do follow due process here and establish exactly what’s happened.

"I do believe that people should and must pay their TV licence. Firstly, it’s the law. And secondly, in the debate on this, a really important concept has arisen around the value of public service broadcasting and the need to fund that.

"We’re in an area of increased polarisation and even in an area where truth, the existence of truth itself is being challenged by some. I believe journalism has a role to play in achieving the right balance,” Minister Donohoe said.

With regard as to whether Ryan Tubridy should return to the airwaves at RTÉ or not, Mr Donohoe said it was his view that “no Minister should offer a view as to whether any broadcaster should be in a studio”.

"That has to be independent of any political control or influence,” Mr Donohoe said.