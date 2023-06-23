RTE suspend Director General Dee Forbes over Tubridy payment scandal, station confirms

Forbes was due to leave her role later this month ahead of the new DG Kevin Bakhurst taking over on July 1.

RTE has confirmed that their Director General Dee Forbes was suspended on Wednesday over the payments scandal that has rocked the state broadcaster over the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, it emerged RTÉ had carried out a probe which found Ryan Tubridy received €345,000 over the past five years that was not publicly declared before.

In a statement released on Friday, RTE said: “The RTÉ Board confirms that Dee Forbes, the Director General was suspended from her employment on Wednesday 21 June 2023.

"There are processes on-going and RTÉ must be mindful of its legal responsibilities and the rights of individuals. RTÉ will not be commenting further on this issue at this time.”

Forbes was due to leave her role later this month ahead of the new DG Kevin Bakhurst taking over on July 1.

Meanwhile, Moya Doherty, who was chair of the RTE board from 2014 until 2022, said in statement that at no time during her tenure did her “or other members of the Board, have knowledge of any issue relating to certain payments and the profoundly serious lack of transparency involved.”

"The matters which have come to light go to the heart of a failure of good corporate governance.

Up until I concluded my term as Chair in November, 2022, I was not made aware of the issue relating to these payments. I, and my colleagues on the Board, should have been comprehensively briefed on all aspects of the payments and the manner in which they were dealt with in the accounts. The issue did not emerge until after an audit of the 2022 accounts.”

She added: “The reputation of RTE has sadly been damaged and this most serious situation is deeply upsetting and unsettling for the many staff, in all aspects of the work of RTE who give their best to the national broadcaster with their talent and their commitment.”

After news of the payments scandal broke yesterday, Tubridy – the broadcaster’s top earner – issued a statement saying he is “surprised” to learn about “errors” in the public stated payments received from RTÉ.

"It is unfortunate that these errors are in relation to how RTÉ have reported payments made to me but I just want to be clear: this is a matter for RTÉ and I have no involvement in RTÉ’s internal accounting treatment or RTÉ’s public declarations in connection with such payments,” he said.

Oliver Callan

"Obviously, I’m disappointed to be at the centre of this story but unfortunately, I can’t shed any light on why RTÉ treated these payments in the way that they did, nor can I answer for their mistakes in this regard.”

Tubridy did not host his usual radio show this morning and was replaced for the day by comedian Oliver Callan.

The comic opened the show by saying RTÉ served up scandal with a "sprinkle of shambles” for the newspapers, regarding the secret payments issued to Ryan Tubridy.

It was announced yesterday evening that the impressionist would sit in for Tubridy on his usual radio spot at 9am spot this morning.

At the top of the programme, Callan said it's Friday, but “a bit of a weird Friday I must concede”.

"Clearly this is the last place I expected to be less than 24 hours ago.

"But here we are, and the reasons are fairly obvious, especially as I get to the review of the newspapers, because the usual presenter of this show was the subject of every single front page," he said.

"The wider media it has to be said, do enjoy a good old RTÉ scandal and boy did RTÉ whip up and serve a cool one for them, with a flake on top and sprinkles of shambles."

His management company, NK Management, said it was made aware of the RTÉ statement today.

"These are matters for which RTÉ has sole responsibility and accountability. There is no issue whatsoever in relation to the payments being properly and lawfully due and there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on the part of Ryan Tubridy or NK Management,” NK Management said.

"These issues are solely concerned with RTÉ’s internal accounting treatment and public declarations in respect of such lawful payments.”