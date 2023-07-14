RTÉ set to investigate ‘golden handshakes’ to senior executives who left broadcaster

Reports of a ‘very large exit package’ prompt probe as scandal widens

RTÉ is to launch an investigation into potential “golden handshakes” given to some senior executives leaving the organisation.

The move follows revelations about a “very large exit package” paid to a key witness in the Ryan Tubridy payments scandal.

It comes as RTÉ confirmed the former Late Late Show presenter has invoiced for his last month of TV and radio work.

He is now set for showdown talks with management over his salary arrangements.

Tubridy is also being encouraged to pay back the €150,000 paid to him by RTÉ for sponsor gigs that were never done.

Conflicting committee statements from Adrian Lynch and Noel Kelly

But the ever-widening scandal has now moved to an investigation into exit packages, following criticism of the payment to RTÉ’s former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe.

Among RTÉ staff, there is now speculation about sizeable sums being paid to other senior executives who departed the station.

RTÉ is not saying who left under a voluntary redundancy schemes in 2017 and 2021. But a substantial voluntary exit package was agreed between former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes and Ms O’Keeffe. The package was not signed off on by all members of the RTÉ executive.

Former RTE chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe (Brian Lawless/PA)

Unions at RTÉ say some ordinary staff members were turned down for packages, so there was a clear inconsistency.

Following criticism by the Dáil Public Accounts Committee, RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst has announced the commissioning of an external review of redundancy payments. “Details of the review, which will feed into the Government’s Review of Contractor Fees, Human Resources (HR) and other matters, will be announced as soon as possible,” he said.

Under the 2017 redundancy programme, 182 staff left, saving €12.7m on the payroll.

Ms O’Keeffe was replaced in her position as chief financial officer upon her departure in March 2020 after 18 years with the broadcaster and eight years in that senior management role. She applied for a voluntary restructuring programme that was open for staff at the time.

However, redundancy packages that involve a payment to the exiting member of staff are normally granted in circumstances where their role is made redundant, they are not directly replaced, or the job is reduced, Her replacement, Richard Collins, is on a salary of around €200,000 and gets a car allowance of €25,000.

National Union of Journalists Irish secretary Seamus Dooley said the review would have to establish if there were other exit packages.

“I had dealt with a significant number of people who had been refused. The idea was non replacement or restructuring,” he said.

Mr Collins told the Dáil Public Accounts Committee he “knew nothing” about the package given to his predecessor. “Breda never explained anything about it,” he said.

Richard Collins is chief financial officer at RTÉ. Photo: PA

And deputy director general Adrian Lynch said the first he heard of the package to Ms O’Keeffe was when she said it at the previous week’s meeting.

Mr Lynch agreed with Labour Party TD Alan Kelly that it should have been signed off on by the executive board. “Correct. That is absolutely factual. Never came to us for sign-off.”

Also yesterday, it was revealed that Tubridy has invoiced RTÉ since ending his term as Late Late Show host.

The presenter is off the air since the emergence of the payments scandal. Mr Bakhurst said there is no salary being paid to Tubridy.

“We need to decide what we’re paying him because he’s not doing his duties any more. Clearly he’s not doing his TV programme any more, he should be available for radio,” he said.

The latest invoice from Tubridy was sent in June, so may cover his final month on the Late Late Show, as well as his radio work.

Former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy appeared before the committee

“The invoice received by RTÉ was for Ryan’s television and radio work. As Ryan does not currently do television work for RTÉ, we will consider remuneration in the coming days and discuss with Ryan and his agent, Noel Kelly,” RTÉ said.

Mr Bakhurst also stated he would look at recouping €150,000 from outstanding Renault appearances from Tubridy if he was agreeable to returning it.

Mr Bakhurst said the scandal around the payment of Tubridy is “one of the most shameful and damaging episodes” in the national broadcaster’s history.

The Government is still weighing up how to deal with RTÉ’s wider financial crisis.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it “isn’t fair” that the majority of TV licence revenue goes to RTÉ.

Mr Varadkar said reform of the system is long overdue, adding he was determined to see it through during this Government’s term in office.

“It’s a very-old fashioned way of collecting revenue, linked to a device that many people don’t own any more, and of course, a fund that goes almost entirely to RTÉ, which isn’t fair, as there’s more to public service media than RTÉ,” Mr Varadkar said.

The national broadcaster received over €3.7bn in TV licence fee income from the State in the last 20 years.