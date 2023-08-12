RTÉ paying Ryan Tubridy less than he asked for while being off air over payments scandal

Mr Bakhurst confirmed that RTÉ received an invoice from Tubridy’s representatives in mid-July but the figure paid to him was less than that

RTÉ is paying Ryan Tubridy less than what the presenter sought after being taken off air following revelations of hidden payments to him made by the broadcaster over a number of years.

RTÉ’s new Director General, Kevin Bakhurst said RTÉ is still paying the former Late Late Show host but that both camps couldn’t settle on a number.

Mr Bakhurst confirmed that RTÉ received an invoice from Tubridy’s representatives in mid-July but the figure paid to him was less than that, the Irish Times reported.

“We didn’t reach an agreement so we’re paying him what we think is reasonable on an interim basis,” Mr Bakhurst told the newspaper.

Ryan Tubridy is being paid on a radio contract only, following the end of his 14-year tenure as host of the Late Late Show in May.

Mr Bakhurst said RTÉ has resumed negotiations with Tubridy around the conditions of any contract should the broadcaster returned to the airwaves, and Bakhurst admitted Tubridy had asked for more money than RTÉ is willing to pay.

“Well, this is always the case in negotiations, alright. We’re not offering him more than he wants,” he said.

This comes as over 200 voluntary exit packages offered to former executives and other staff are being examined in an external probe.

RTÉ could be “on the hook” for a tax clawback following this external probe, it was revealed on Friday.

The terms of a package taken by former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe will be examined by solicitors McCann Fitzgerald along with payments to all staff offered redundancy and early retirement packages under two schemes.

Ms O’Keeffe’s exit package that was agreed with former director general Dee Forbes will be heavily scrutinised.

An Oireachtas committee was told the deal was not signed off by every member of the broadcaster’s former executive.

The review, which is already under way, will aim to discover who rubberstamped the senior executive’s payout, which could be up to €400,000.

A key focus of the review is likely to centre on whether individuals should have been offered a redundancy payment if their roles were filled after they left.

Director general Kevin Bakhurst told staff that he has asked the review team to report by the end of next month.