RTÉ licence fee decision ‘paused’ while external review takes place says arts minister

National broadcaster’s board admits being alerted to pay debacle by internal auditors ‘in the same week’ as presenter announced shock departure from ‘Late Late Show’ role

Arts Minister Catherine Martin has announced an external independent review of RTÉ’s “culture and governance” amid the furore over extra undisclosed payments to top RTÉ star Ryan Tubridy over a number of years.

And she paused any government decision on reform of the TV licence fee pending the outcome.

Following a meeting this afternoon with RTÉ board chairperson Siún Ní Raghallaigh at her department’s offices in Dublin, Ms Martin issued a statement announcing the review of “governance and culture at RTÉ”.

Ms Martin said: “At the meeting, I reiterated to the Chair that what has transpired is shocking, and as evidenced by media coverage and public comment over the past number of days, it has caused untold damage to RTE’s reputation and to public service broadcasting more generally.

“I impressed upon the Chair that re-building trust and confidence is now paramount. This means ensuring complete transparency and clarity not only in terms of what has happened but also on how matters are dealt with in future. I expect that the Board of RTÉ will address these governance failings with thoroughness and urgency.”

She added: “The Chair has provided me with greater clarity around the process which the Board has undertaken and the next steps, and I understand the external review commissioned by RTE to review the remuneration of the top 10 most highly paid presenters will be concluded within two weeks.”

Ms Martin continued that the revelations “signal potential deeper challenges in the organisation”.

"I have therefore decided there needs to be an external review of governance and culture at RTÉ. The purpose of this review will be to determine what fundamental or systemic issues need to be addressed, including the adequacy of internal controls,” she said.

“While as Minister I cannot get involved in the day to day operation of RTÉ, I do need assurance that the governance and culture is fit for purpose.

“Public trust in RTE must be rebuilt. Therefore, a Government decision on the future funding model for public service broadcasting has been paused until such time as this review is complete and the findings considered.

“My officials will develop Terms of Reference in this regard over the coming week, and I will expect the full co-operation of the RTÉ Board and senior executives in engaging with this review and in engaging with Oireachtas Committees in the coming period.”

It comes as RTÉ staff and management are fearful of what further damaging revelations will emerge from multiple probes into the payment of the national broadcaster’s top stars.

And last night it emerged the RTÉ board was told of the issue of payments to Ryan Tubridy “in the same week” as he announced his departure from The Late Late Show.

Tubridy has apologised to his colleagues in RTÉ after it emerged he got €345,000 more in payments than was publicly declared by the station.

In another dramatic day at the crisis-hit broadcaster, the suspension of RTÉ director-general Dee Forbes was belatedly announced.

But RTÉ board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh has gone to ground and is refusing to answer questions on the saga.

She arrived for the meeting with Arts Minister Catherine Martin at 3pm this afternoon at the Department of Arts on Kildare Street in Dublin, with the minister taking questions from the press afterwards.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh failed to mention the board had suspended Ms Forbes on Wednesday when she appeared on RTÉ on Thursday.

Following the meeting, Ms Ní Raghallaigh said it has been a "very constructive" meeting with the minister.

She said she would brief the RTÉ board this afternoon.

“I can't say anything until I speak with the board,” she said, adding there would be a statement issued afterwards.”

It came as interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch on Saturday wrote to staff to apologise for the "serious breach of trust that has occurred, and for this failure of corporate governance at RTÉ”.

“This has been a massive breach of trust with the public, and with all of us who have the interest of the public at the centre of our jobs every day,” Mr Lynch said in an e-mail.

He added: “The Executive Board is committed to working with the RTÉ Board to ensure that there is appropriate accountability for what has occurred. That process is ongoing, mindful of individual’s rights, and affording them due process.”

He reiterated that RTÉ’s review of the contracts of its top ten most highly paid on-air presenters had found the remuneration of the other presenters had been correctly reported.

Mr Lynch added that the board has now also put in place:

An external, independent review on contracts for the top 10 most highly paid on-air presenters (soon to commence by Grant Thornton).

Republishing the payments to Ryan Tubridy in order to correct the record

And the pausing of all new contracts until the following processes are in place:

The Remuneration Committee of the Board to have full oversight and approval of the terms of contracts relating to the top 10 most highly paid air presenters in value and any material variations or amendments to those contracts.

Bringing the ‘Barter Account’ within the control of the Finance function and that specific controls are put in place for that account.

“In the coming days and weeks ahead, I will be in regular contact with our incoming Director-General, and the Chair of the RTÉ. The Executive Board and I will continue to talk and engage with you. We are committed to working with the Chair and the RTÉ Board to do whatever we can to rebuild trust and ensure such a serious breach of transparency never again occurs,” Mr Lynch said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday said he was very concerned at the information emerging from RTÉ.

The national broadcaster is now braced for more exposés of payments to its top earners from several investigations now being launched.

RTÉ has asked a top accountancy firm to expand its probe into payments and two Oireachtas committees will grill bosses next week.

Board members are understood to be concerned about what will potentially emerge from these probes. The same sentiment was strongly expressed at a meeting of staff yesterday, with concerns being expressed about previous payments to Tubridy which have now emerged. Robert Shortt, the RTÉ staff representative on the board, told the meeting he was concerned about what might emerge from a second report by the accountants, Grant Thornton.

A review into payments found €75,000 was paid to the presenter in 2021 and 2022. But there are worries now about a subsequent lookback which found Tubridy’s pay had been understated by €120,000 during 2017 to 2019. Whether these payments were more widespread among the top stars at the station is now the focus of investigations.

Staff at RTÉ are “angry and dismayed” at the failure of management to address the concerns and the decision to refuse all media interviews address the very many questions that need answering.

National Union of Journalists (NUJ) members also demanded to know “who signed off on these secret payments and who knew about them”.

At the meeting, staff spoke of how “devastated, ashamed, betrayed and angered they are” at the revelations.

“We also want an end to what members see as a culture of secrecy surrounding pay, pensions and perks at the organisation,” the union said.

Tubridy sought to dispel rumours his bombshell departure from The Late Late Show was caused by the internal audit which discovered his hidden payments. “I also wish to respond to suggestions that this issue had some bearing on my decision to step down from hosting The Late Late Show. It did not,” he said.

But now it has emerged the RTÉ board was told by the internal auditors there was an issue in the same week as the announcement. Tubridy unexpectedly announced his departure on Thursday, March 16. In response to queries from the Irish Independent, the board said it was first alerted to the issues “later in the same week”. The following day was Friday, March 17, a bank holiday.

“The chair and the board of RTÉ had no knowledge of the payments to Ryan Tubridy [via his agent] from the barter account, or the understatement of payments to him, when he announced his departure from The Late Late Show on March 16, 2023.

“Later in the same week, members of the Audit and Risk Committee (ARC) of the RTÉ board were contacted by the auditors to alert them about concerns they had about a number of issues. It was agreed the issues would be discussed at a meeting of the ARC on March 21.

“The ARC was first briefed of the issues on March 21. On receipt of this information, the ARC promptly commissioned Grant Thornton to carry out an independent fact-finding review on the matter in question.

“The review was completed, and findings furnished to the ARC on Friday last and discussed on Monday of this week by the board of RTÉ. The board of RTÉ is committed to ensuring that there is appropriate accountability for what has occurred. That process is ongoing, mindful of individuals’ rights, and affording them due process,” a statement said.

The board said on Thursday it first heard of the payments issues “in late March during a routine audit”.

Having originally said he couldn’t shed any light on the controversy, Mr Tubridy sought to explain his position. In a second statement in 24 hours, the presenter admitted knowing the pay figures released by RTÉ were inaccurate but says he never questioned the broadcaster over this or sought to correct the record.

“While I have no responsibility for the corporate governance in RTÉ or how or what they publish in their accounts, when my earnings were published I should have asked questions at the time and sought answers as to the circumstances which resulted in incorrect figures being published.

“I didn’t, and I bear responsibility for my failure to do so. For this, I apologise unreservedly,” he said.

Tubridy expressed regret that RTÉ has decided not to let him present his radio show next week.

“I am disappointed that RTÉ has decided that for editorial reasons I should not broadcast my radio show next week. I look forward to returning to the radio show, a job I love, as soon as possible and I hope my listeners and my colleagues appreciate my sincerity on this,” he said.

“At the centre of all of this is trust. The trust of colleagues in RTÉ and the trust of a great many people who listen to my show. To them: I wholeheartedly apologise for my error of judgment.”

Tubridy went on to defend his pay and his willingness to take reductions while RTÉ was facing wider cutbacks.

“Separately, it has been reported that I did not take a pay cut over the last number of years,” he added.

“This is simply not true. Over the period of my contract with RTÉ, I have been asked to take several reductions in salary and I did. Indeed, between 2012 and today, my pay from RTÉ was cut by approximately 40pc.”

The political pressure for answers also mounted from Government and the opposition alike.

The Taoiseach said all matters at RTÉ need to be examined with possible “remedial steps” to restore “trust and confidence”.

“The Government considers it essential that we have the highest standards of governance, accountability and transparency from RTÉ and will consider what further action may be required,” he said.

Arts Minister Catherine Martin is due to talk with the RTÉ chair today and next week, the Oireachtas communications committee and the Dáil Public Accounts Committee are due to hold hearings. Earlier, it emerged Ms Forbes had been suspended from her job.

Additional reporting by Philip Ryan and Paul Hyland