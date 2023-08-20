RTÉ host urges young people to join priesthood over fears of ‘priestless’ Ireland

The semi-retired radio host delivered an address at Knock ­Basilica in Co Mayo last week on The Gift of Service

RTÉ broadcaster Sean O’Rourke has warned that Ireland risks becoming “priestless” as he urged young people to consider a life of religious vocation.

The semi-retired radio host delivered an address at Knock ­Basilica in Co Mayo last week on The Gift of Service in which he expressed regret that Ireland’s young people “won’t be hearing or heeding the call to become priests” in the future.

“We can all, I’m absolutely certain, think of a priest or priests who have made a positive difference in our family circle, our friends, our community or our schools,” he told the congregation.

“We all know priests and religious who have done huge amounts of good and offered their lives for others. They need and deserve our support, our gratitude and our prayers, and we need more of them.”

Last year, a study by the Association of Catholic Priests found that fewer than 2.5pc of priests in Ireland are under the age of 40, while the Catholic News Agency reported that more than a third of the priests in the country are aged over 60.

O’Rourke highlighted how the country is nearing the 1,600th anniversary of the introduction of Christianity in Ireland and said it was a shame that there “might not be that many priests around to help with the celebrations.”

“So, it’s not surprising that the bishops have called us to pray for vocations, especially diocesan vocations. Otherwise, we won’t be far away from trying to survive as a priestless church.”

He encouraged young people to “go the extra mile” and consider joining the priesthood.

Speaking on the impact of the clerical abuse scandals, O’Rourke said Catholics were “painfully aware of priests, who by their crimes, and the misguided and irresponsible behaviour of their superiors, had ruined the lives of many”.

“When you are talking about a crisis on a scale perhaps more damaging to the church than anything in history, it needs to be remembered and never forgotten,” he added.