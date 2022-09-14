RTE host Ryan Tubridy visits house where three young siblings were killed in Tallaght
The broadcaster paid tribute to Lisa Cash (18) and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley
Ryan Tubridy visited the scene where three children were killed in Tallaght last week.
The broadcaster paid tribute to Lisa Cash (18) and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley, outside their home in Rossfield Avenue in Brookfield.
Tubridy said that he was deeply moved by the tragedy and felt compelled to visit the scene to pay his respects to the deceased.
“This is a story that got under the skin of the nation and it was really very upsetting personally. I spoke about this on radio last week and I got very upset,” he told the Irish Mirror.
He was joined by secondary school principal Kevin Shortall of St Aidan’s Community College, where Lisa was a pupil, in front of a large decorative tribute to the siblings at their house.
The 49-year-old had visited the school earlier that day before Mr Shortall accompanied him to Rossfield Avenue.
“Today out of the blue I just said I need to go and visit the beautiful children of this school St Aidan’s. I’ve just been there for the last couple of hours. I felt very moved by it,” Tubridy explained.
“They were amazing and I met a couple of kids who were still deeply affected by what happened.
“I had a quiet chat with them. I’ve often said it, you know, stories they can’t just end for me in the studio, they’re too important. If I’m talking about this on the radio or TV again, I’ll know, I’ve seen. I’ve been to the community, I’ve met the beautiful children.”
Tubridy’s visit comes after he broke down on his RTÉ Radio One Show while speaking about the tragic murders.
“Today I looked at the photographs – I tried to avoid them, being honest with you – I’m not strong enough to look at these things because they’re kids.”
Read more
He then cut to an ad break abruptly before returning to explain that speaking about the incident greatly upset him.
He said: “You would think I would be a bit more able for it all but sometimes it just gets you. And that’s the truth of the matter. So sorry about all that and here we go.”
24-year-old Andy Cash charged with the murder of his two sisters and brother was further remanded in custody last week.
He appeared for his second hearing before Judge Cephas Power at Cloverhill District Court via video link from Midlands Prison on the day of his siblings’ funeral.
Judge Power held him in continuing custody to appear again on October 6 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
