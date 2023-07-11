RTÉ canteen closed due to rodent activity

National Union of Journalists members protest in front of the RTÉ canteen over the payments scandal.

Amid the ongoing scandal at the broadcaster, staff were advised the campus’s main restaurant was now off-limits.

A internal note said: “The main restaurant was not opened this morning due to evidence of rodent activity. The restaurant will remain closed until the matter is fully investigated.”

It is the second time this year that the canteen has been closed.

The canteen has become a familiar backdrop to the recent controversy over secret payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Workers staged a protest in the courtyard outside the restaurant in the days after the revelations.

In January bosses told staff that the rodent infestation was the result of building works around the Donnybrook campus.

On that occasion, the canteen - where meals are subsidised - is alleged to have been contaminated by rats or mice or both. It was declared safe and reopened after a number of weeks.

At the time, RTÉ said they had “a number of controls in place to monitor rodent activity on our sites, which can occur from time to time, particularly due to building or other works on site or in the area”.

“Where any rodent activity is detected, as happened recently, experts are brought on site to assess such activity and take the appropriate action, including precautionary measures.”

Rodent activity at the campus has been an ongoing problem. Four years ago Ryan Tubridy revealed on his radio show that staff at RTÉ were worried about mice infestation due to building works next door to the south Dublin campus.

“They’re (the builders) doing a very good job from what I see, I’m not a builder but I got the impression, it’s clean, it’s not messy and not scrappy,” he said back then on his radio show.

“But they’ve unearthed a lot of the ground near where there will be our new neighbours, who we look forward to bringing over a bottle of wine and some cheese or whatever people do when new neighbours come in.

A sign on the door of the RTÉ canteen

“But maybe not the cheese because I was told this morning that we have to be on high alert for mice.

“What seems to have happened is, with all the digging and what have you, the natural habitat of some of our rodent friends have meant that they’re looking for somewhere to go, and they appear to have come to our radio centre.

“Somebody said a mouse was doing the rounds. I swear it was like CSI Montrose listening to them this morning describing the mouse and then our friends on Ray’s [D’Arcy’s] programme were talking about it and we were talking about it, it’s the talk of town here, such is the level of diligence that’s put into these programmes...so the mouse is apparently doing the rounds.

“I said; ‘are you sure it’s not a rat?’, and they were like; ‘fake news, it’s a mouse’. I said; ‘are you sure it’s not a horde of rats running around the place?’

“Do you remember what Vladimir Putin said about hamsters? He said hamsters are just rats with good PR. So maybe these are mice with good PR. I don’t know.

“I’m not sure what might happen but we’re all watching with great interest to see what might scurry across the ground.”