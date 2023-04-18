RTÉ appoints Kevin Bakhurst to replace Dee Forbes as new director general

Mr Bakhurst was previously Managing Director of News & Current Affairs at RTÉ and Deputy Director General from September 2012 to October 2016.

RTÉ has appointed Kevin Bakhurst as its next director general, replacing Dee Forbes when her term comes to an end on July 11.

The national broadcaster made the announcement in a statement this afternoon following a recruitment process.

Mr Bakhurst was previously Managing Director of News & Current Affairs at RTÉ and Deputy Director General from September 2012 to October 2016. He was also a member of the RTÉ Executive and served as acting Director General for a six-month period.

He previously worked for the UK’s communications regulator Ofcom and between 2006 and 2012 held a range of senior editorial positions at the BBC, including Controller, BBC News Channel and Deputy Head, BBC Newsroom from 2005.

"I am honoured and delighted to take up the role of Director General. RTÉ plays a central role in Irish life and has brilliant people dedicated to delivering great and trusted content for audiences. RTÉ faces huge challenges and global competition, and I am confident we can deliver the ambitious change needed to remain valued and relevant to our audiences. I'm looking forward to getting started,” Mr Bakhurst said.

RTÉ Chairperson, Siún Ní Raghailligh said: “I’m delighted to welcome today’s announcement of the appointment of Kevin Bakhurst as the new Director General of RTÉ. The appointment follows a competitive recruitment process, with Kevin as the unanimous choice of the RTÉ Board. Kevin brings an exceptional breadth of industry experience, great leadership skills and a passionate commitment to the development of public service broadcasting in all its forms. Kevin’s appointment comes at time of opportunity and change for RTÉ. With my fellow Board members, I look forward to working with Kevin in our shared commitment to a thriving and financially sustainable RTÉ.”