Roy Keane donates €30,000 car to Marymount University Hospital and Hospice in Cork

Heroic former Ireland and Manchester United midfield superstar, Roy Keane, has shown he is willing to dig deep for charity, after he donated €30,900 this week to cover the cost of a Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid for a hospital fundraiser.

Marymount Hospital and Hospice are running a raffle which runs until February 14 and staff could not believe their eyes when Roy showed up with his jaw dropping gesture.

“Roy Keane’s incredible generosity means the world to us here,” said Enid Conway, fundraising and marketing manager at Marymount Hospice.

Built in 2011, Marymount Hospice provides palliative and respite care as well as bereavement support at its 44-bed in-patient facility. Ms Conway was so appreciative of the former Celtic player’s big heart.

“A huge community of people receive the special care delivered by Marymount. It is inspiring to see this acknowledged by anyone wishing to support what we do,” she said.

“Marymount is a unique and essential force of care for families in Cork and further afield. We are sincerely thankful for Roy’s gesture and the positive impact it will have for those in our care and their families. It really is a wonderful act of kindness,” Ms Conway added.

Roy is someone who has a strong reputation for his charitable work. Back in May, the Cork man launched launched Guide Dog Day, with the fundraising campaign urging dog lovers across the country to get involved and donate.

Keane's love of dogs is well known through his constant support for the Irish guide dogs organisation.

There are many anecdotes about Roy’s kindness but the private way that he helps, particularly children in need, means it is difficult to ascertain the precise details of all he does.

The book ‘Keano: Portrait of a legend’ includes the following lines:

“No one really knows about the good work Roy does…He’s always up at the local kids hospital, visiting the children with leukaemia…yet he wouldn’t want a photographer there and wouldn’t even mention it to people…a woman we knew told Roy about a very ill young girl who was mad on Manchester United. The next day Roy went round and spent two hours with the little girl.”

Tickets for the car raffle can be bought here.