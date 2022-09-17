Roy Curtis: ‘It is possible to regard the idea of a monarchy as absurd but still admire the Queen’

That historic 2011 wreath-laying at the Garden of Remembrance, the understated dignity of a small, octogenarian woman left an indelible mark on many Irish people

Queen Elizabeth with President Michael D Higgins in Windsor Castle looking at some of the various items in the Royal Collection with an Irish Theme.

Queen Elizabeth II lays a wreath of poppy flowers at the Irish War Memorial Garden in Islandbridge on May 18, 2011 in Dublin, Ireland. — © Getty Images

IT FELT momentous then, a profound, far-reaching, thunderbolt moment in time, sunshine on a grey May morn on Anna Livia’s northern embankment .

With a lone, solemn tilting of the royal skull, an elderly woman effected instant climate-change in the often icy terrain of Anglo-Irish relations, her silent eloquence sparking to light an emotional stove, one that helped to thaw an 800-year permafrost between neighbours.

More than 11 years have drifted by, the central character in that unforgettable piece of political theatre this morning lies cold and lifeless in a medieval Westminster palace, yet the image remains vital, an invigorating hour in Ireland’s backstory, an immortal snapshot that death cannot stain.

A day seared to the national hard drive.

Queen Elizabeth II, a British monarch, bowing respectfully before a memorial dedicated to those who gave their lives in the cause of Irish freedom. Unthinkable through the dark decades of violent, hateful bloodshed, yet here before our eyes made reality.

The Queen during her visit to Ireland

It is possible to regard the very idea of a monarchy as an absurdist, time-expired concept, and still admire the woman, who for 70 years, was its steadfast figurehead.

Just three months ago, on the occasion of her jubilee celebrations, I wrote about this frail sovereign of a neighbouring land and speculated as to why it might be that so many sons and daughters of Erin – many the custodians of unapologetic republican ideals – palpably held her in discreet regard.

“Perhaps it is because she reminded me in assorted ways – absence of self-pity, resilience, a determination to keep on keeping on – of my own mother in her final years.

“It could be how her stoical, old-school sense of duty stands in stark contrast to her entitled, indulged, moody offspring.

“Whatever the reason, it is entirely possible to consider the monarchy a nonsense, to urgently clamber for the mute button at the first strains of Land of Hope and Glory, and yet still be struck by a sense that this widowed 96-year-old great grandmother is some woman.”

Though she felt the constraints of her office made it inappropriate to open the window to her true self, it was possible to sneak some telling peaks.

Her love of horses and partiality to an odd G&T offered a glimpse of a world beyond the pomp and ceremony, a contrast to a life lived entirely, indomitably beneath the unforgiving, intrusive sodium light of a relentless media glare that fed an insatiable public hunger for more.

She was tough as old boots, selfless, resolute, hard-working. Until shortly before her 90th birthday, she continued to travel extensively and fulfil upward of 350 public duties a year – a work schedule that would exhaust somebody half her age.

Frequently, she would be seen standing to attention for extended periods in uncomfortable footwear, ever-present handbag draped over her arm.

Always, she was a figure of quiet restraint, wise, deferring to the office, forever faithful to the traditions of The Firm.

Her longevity felt like some kind of miracle. She was the ever-present thread linking the worlds of black-and-white Pathe newsreel to Twitter. On the day in 1952 when she was crowned, Dev and Archbishop John Charles McQuaid held Ireland in a narrow iron-fisted political and theological vice-grip.

Stalin was in the Kremlin, Harry S Truman occupied the White House. It was still 14 years ahead of Alf Ramsey’s England winning the World Cup. It would be 33 years before the first episode of EastEnders aired.

She was a bridge between two worlds, the then and now, the aged and the modern, the deferential and the questioning, the formal, haughty BBC English and the stream-of-consciousness social-media cascade.

The worst traits of the English establishment. All that entitled superiority, its stuffy, overbearing sense of self-importance, has for the longest time legitimately raised Celtic hackles.

That world of ancient Etonian privilege, a public-school factory line that delivered Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg unto the world, might awaken the inner Guy Fawkes in the most even-tempered of souls.

It can feel like the terrain of perpetual adolescence, arrested development, a landscape devoid of emotional intelligence or self-awareness, where advancement is won not on merit but as a birthright, or by maintaining the drunken, boorish traditions of the Bullingdon Club.

Her own children could be flag bearers for the very worst of this indulged way of life. Yet the individual at the summit of that pyramid of privilege deported herself with a class beyond her brood.

On that landmark visit to Ireland in 2011, there was another authentically mind-blowing cameo at a dinner in her honour at Dublin Castle.

In flawless Irish, the queen began her speech with the words “A Uachtaráin, agus a chairde.”

The evening’s host, Mary McAleese, was hardly alone in three times saying “wow”.

Other highlights from that groundbreaking spin across the Irish Sea revealed a woman of unexpected humour and mischief.

In Cork’s English Market, utterly at ease, she giggled at fishmonger Pat O’Connell’s mother-in-law joke, the House of Windsor stiff upper lip left at home in Buckingham Palace.

By sheer dint of personality and acumen, a sharp understanding of the sensitivities surrounding her visit, she overcame the anxieties that preceded her touching down on Irish soil at Casement Aerodrome.

Her easy civility and relaxed sense of humour converted many, if not all, Irish agnostics. There was never a hint of regal entitlement.

A portrait of stability, her life devoted to public service, her personal views never ventilated, she was Britain’s rock.

Like us all, she was imperfect: That detached manner, the insistence on prioritising the institution above all, even her children, could make her seem detached and cold.

Her eldest son and heir, Charles revealed to his biographer, Jonathan Dimbleby, a sense of being “emotionally estranged” from his parents who were “unable or unwilling” to give the affection that every child craves.

Her later years were sullied as Andrew found himself front and centre in the tawdry revelations that brought down Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, while her grandson Harry and his strong-willed wife Meghan, chose an independent – if money-spinning – life beyond royal service. But, indisputably, she was beloved.

Less than four years shy of her 100th birthday, a little over a year after the death of her dear husband Philip, she closed her eyes for the last time.

Open, those eyes were long-time witnesses to an ever changing world. Never more so than on that day in Parnell Square, when, with head respectfully bowed, she applied a soothing balm to an ancient neighbourly wound.