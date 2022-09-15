Roscommon shop owner ‘sat and cried’ after receiving €20K energy bill
Annie Timothy, who owns Timothy’s Londis in Abbeytown, Roscommon, received a bill of €20,882.59 from Electric Ireland for just one month, which is due to be paid on September 17
A Roscommon shopkeeper has admitted that she burst into tears after receiving her latest electricity bill.
Annie Timothy, who owns Timothy’s Londis in Abbeytown, Roscommon, received a bill of €20,882.59 from Electric Ireland for just one month, which is due to be paid on September 17.
“My latest bill came into me last Thursday and I actually cried when I saw it,” she told RTÉ News.
“I just sat and I cried... It has to be paid. Can I not pay it? That’s the question. But at some point I’m going to have to pay it. It’s the one after that and the one after that again, that’s the issue.
“We knew power was going up. We did all the right things, but there is no way a business like mine can sustain that kind of thing going forward.”
Annie's monthly bills have soared since January, when it cost only €6,600 to keep the supermarket afloat.
“The problem we have with a big bill like that is that it sucks all the life out of our business.
“It's absolutely terrifying at this point in time. As a person I am positive. I always look on the bright side of things.
“This time I am very, very concerned. There is absolutely no way I can generate the extra turnover to make that money back.”
She said that many business owners are also struggling to pay their bills and called on the Government to address the issue.
“I’ve never looked for anything. I’ve never asked for anything. We were lucky enough we could sustain ourselves even in the bad times, we clawed it, we scraped it and were not in the business of going with a begging bowl.
“But now we need help and we need it now, not in three months’ time, not in six months' time. We need help now.”
