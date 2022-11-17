Rory McIlroy’s glamorous wedding venue to host luxurious six-course Christmas feasts

The glam Dublin dining experience will set diners back between €45 and €155 per person for the hefty six-course Michelin meal.

A heated mansion made of glass once host to Rory McIlroy’s wedding has been dropped into the historic courtyard of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham for some luxury festive feasting.

The quirky dining experience offers a six-course Christmas meal designed by a Michelin chef while inside a glass pavilion that has been moved around the most sought-after spots in the country.

Previously a feature at Adare Manor and the wedding of golfing legend Rory McIlroy at Ashford Castle in Mayo, the mansion is now on the move to Dublin.

A whopping six-courses are being offered to guests to sink their teeth into – each one strenuously matched with a ‘perfect’ wine each time.

Christmas in the Courtyard 2022

Musical acts and even Bingo Loco or a ‘lunch party’ with Pippa O’Connor will be there throughout.

A late bar and DJ goes until 1am for revellers to make the most of their pricey tickers.

A number of dates are already sold out ahead of the grand opening on Thursday 24th November with prices advertised from €45, though a dinner will set most back upwards of €65 per person.

The penultimate date in the week before Christmas costs €155 for each guest.

A few ‘optional upgrades' include an Instagram photobooth and some personalised wine pairing or exclusive ‘petit fours’.

“You will be greeted with champagne and spiced apple cider upon arrival, as the magical Christmas setting sparkles all around you,” says Avril Bannerton one of the event organisers.

"We will set the party mood right from the beginning with the lively tempo of bands The Victory Dolls and The Runaways, before a Christmas dinner like you’ve never tasted”.

A resident piano man is promised as the soundtrack to the lengthy meal advertised as a “bespoke concept” offering a new take on “the usual Christmas party vibe.”

The glass mansion was the backdrop to Rory McIlroy’s own wedding party in 2017, the entire do reportedly costing over €1 million according to the Irish Times.

Settled in the courtyard of one of the most iconic buildings in Dublin, the event pledges guests are in very prestigious company as previous private gatherings included U.S. Presidents and the British Royal Family.

“The Art of Dining, six-course dining experience will celebrate the best of Irish produce, including Goatsbridge Trout, fresh Irish vegetables and a Christmas Pudding Nitrogen Ice Cream,” says Avril Bannerton.

"The menu has been carefully designed by renowned chef Dani Each course has been meticulously paired with fine wines selected by one of Ireland’s foremost sommeliers, Brigid O’Hora.”

The glass house’s neighbour within the hospital remains the Irish Museum of Modern Art.