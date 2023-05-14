Rory Gallagher hides at home, refuses to set record straight on abuse claims

ex-Derry GAA boss Rory Gallagher refuses to comment to us on domestic abuse claims made by wife Nicola

Our man Steven Moore at the former Derry GAA manager’s front door

Beleaguered ex-Derry GAA boss Rory Gallagher declined an offer yesterday to set the record straight about domestic abuse claims made by his wife.

The talented football manager, who sensationally quit on Friday night, should have been preparing his much-fancied team for the game of their lives.

He should have been getting ready to travel down to Co Monaghan yesterday for a career highlight match between his increasingly impressive Derry team and Armagh.

He should have been with his team as they gathered for a light training session – the final runabout before his side went into battle for the coveted Ulster Championship.

Instead, the 44-year-old Fermanagh man was seen behind an upstairs window as his brilliant managerial career appeared to be in freefall.

Nicola Gallagher

The former Fermanagh player was not answering the front door of his new-build home in Enniskillen.

Rather, he spoke to the Sunday World from the window and – upon establishing who we were – he quickly disappeared.

“Who are you?” he asked, with the window creaked open just a couple of inches. We wanted to ask him about his decision to step down as the manager of Derry just hours before the Ulster football final in Clones.

We wanted to ask him if he wished to categorically deny the allegations made by his wife Nicola in a social media post three days previously which has exploded all around him.

But when we told him who we were he said, “No I’m not talking”, and closed the window.

He reappeared downstairs shortly after, briefly opening the closed full-length curtains to his living room, but only to look outside briefly.

Rory Gallagher at his window yesterday

Gallagher could be forgiven for being on edge given the events of the last 72 hours which has seen him go from one of Ireland’s most promising sports coaches to wondering

With protests threatened at today’s showpiece final, it was almost inevitable he would have to step aside.

It was just a case of whether it would be before or after the match.

But in a statement on Friday night, he succumbed and announced he was “stepping back”.

“I have advised Derry GAA that I am stepping back as Derry senior football manager with immediate effect,” he said.

“This decision is borne out of a desire to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil. They will always be my priority.”

A source in Derry GAA told the Sunday World: “He had to go, the match on Sunday would have ended up being a sideshow.

“The statement he released on Thursday left more questions than answers. Regardless of what has happened it’s a very sad day all round.

“He’s clearly a brilliant manager who has already enjoyed a great deal of success in his short managerial career with Donegal and Fermanagh.

“The Derry team he has built in the last few years is the best the county has seen in 30 years and there is genuine belief this team could go on and win an All-Ireland.

“Whatever happens with the team he won’t be there to see it and that is bound to be devastating for him personally.

“But the repercussions will be much further reaching because he’s still very young in managerial terms but it’s hard to see where he goes from here.

Derry GAA said that Ciaran Meenagh would assume the role of senior football manager with the county.

Pressure had been mounting on Rory Gallagher since the allegations by his estranged wife surfaced.

She said she has spent years staying silent about her difficult relationship with her husband and that she’d tried to block it out and turned to alcohol as a result.

Though Gallagher wasn’t named in reports, he put out a statement in his own name explaining his position.

His statement on Thursday said: “I have been made aware of a social media post by my estranged wife Nicola Gallagher in which she has made a number of very serious allegations against me.

“Our marriage broke down over four years ago.

Nicola and Rory Gallagher

“Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time.

“Following long running court proceedings in Family Courts in both jurisdictions, I was granted a full Residence Order in respect of our three young children on February 17 2023. This outcome was recommended by social services.

“Allegations against me have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities.

“My focus over the past four years has been to protect our children from the ongoing turmoil in our family.

“I have left this matter in the hands of my legal team and ask that the privacy of our family is respected at this time.

“I will not be making any further public comment on this matter.”

But the next day he did make another public comment on the matter – to announce he we cutting his ties with Derry GAA.

Given that change in stance we thought we should offer him an opportunity to speak about the allegations in more detail.

We left our phone number at his home but he didn’t respond.