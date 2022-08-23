Robert Troy rents nine properties and gets Housing Assistance Payment for five tenants

The embattled minister also revealed he was in receipt of income under the State funded Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) for two properties at a time he was using Dáil debates to call for money for the scheme.

Fianna Fáil Junior Minister Robert Troy has revealed he has nine rental properties and is in receipt of the Housing Assistance Payment for five tenants.

Mr Troy said in total he has 11 properties with nine of them currently being rented out to tenants.

Mr Troy said he is “embarrassed” about the lack of “due diligence” he showed in filing his Dáil register of members’ interests.

The Longford-Westmeath said he takes full responsibility for his failure to fully declare properties to local authorities in his constituency.

The minister with responsibility for company regulation also admitted he failed to properly declare a property business he was involved.

During an interview with on RTE Radio 1’s News At One, Mr Troy said he will be willing to take questions in the Dáil on any of his business dealings.

More to follow