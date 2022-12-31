Robbie Keane’s grandmother Ettie was ‘very proud’ of her grandson, funeral is told
Parish Priest Fr Tom Clowe told the mourners gathered that the first time he met Ettie, she introduced herself as ‘Robbie Keane’s grandmother’
The Funeral Mass of Bernadette ‘Ettie’ Keane heard today how she was “very proud” of her grandson Robbie Keane’s success.
Ettie died earlier this week and was laid to rest today following a ceremony in St Agnes Church, in Crumlin.
Parish Priest Fr Tom Clowe told the mourners gathered that the first time he met Ettie, she introduced herself as “Robbie Keane’s grandmother”. Fr Clowe said Ettie was very proud of her grandson’s achievements.
Ms Keane was a “proud mammy, an even prouder grandmother and great grandmother,” her daughter Vivian said in the eulogy.
"Of course, there was always a particular, special grandson, Rob.
"She told people who she was, she was Robbie Keane's grandmother.
"She'd wonder, how did they know that. I secretly think mam wanted them to ask her for her autograph,” Vivian joked.
Such was Ettie’s passion for Robbie’s career on the pitch, Vivian said many managers and players made enemies of her without knowing it.
“They didn't know she was their enemy. They were football players.
"And if Rob was left on the bench or was taken off before the time, oh my god, public enemies number one they were.
"She'd rant and rave at the television. She loved the games,” Vivian said.
Ettie died peacefully this week surrounded by her family at Glenaulin Nursing Home. She was laid to rest at Bohernabreena cemetery following Funeral Mass today.
Ettie was predeceased by her loving husband Con, son Robbie, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Anne and her loving brother and sisters.
Robbie’s mother Anne was also laid to rest earlier this year after a battle with illness. His father. Robert Snr passed away at the age of 50 in 2003.
