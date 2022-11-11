Road where woman (40s) was killed after being hit by car in Co Kilkenny remains closed

‘A technical examination of the scene will be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators this morning’

Gardai have said that a stretch of road where a woman was killed after she was hit by a car in Co Kilkenny last night will remain closed this morning as an inspection gets underway.

The pedestrian, a woman in her mid 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the N10 at Spring Hill, Kilkenny at around 5.20pm.

The driver of the car did not require medical treatment.

“The N10 at the scene of the collision is currently closed and local traffic diversions are in place,” gardai said.

“A technical examination of the scene will be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators this morning.”

The local Coroner has also been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí at Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They area also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the scene of the collision to make it this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.