Road where woman (40s) was killed after being hit by car in Co Kilkenny remains closed
‘A technical examination of the scene will be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators this morning’
Gardai have said that a stretch of road where a woman was killed after she was hit by a car in Co Kilkenny last night will remain closed this morning as an inspection gets underway.
The pedestrian, a woman in her mid 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the N10 at Spring Hill, Kilkenny at around 5.20pm.
The driver of the car did not require medical treatment.
“The N10 at the scene of the collision is currently closed and local traffic diversions are in place,” gardai said.
“A technical examination of the scene will be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators this morning.”
Read more
The local Coroner has also been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.
Gardaí at Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They area also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the scene of the collision to make it this available to them.
Anyone with information is asked Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
charged | Woman (40s) arrested for murder of Lisa Thompson due to appear in court
cable-tied | Man sentenced to eight-and-a-half years for number of armed robberies and involvement in kidnapping
P-ewe | Florence Pugh was attacked by sheep and fell ‘into cowpat’ on set in Wicklow
time capsule | Bottle of rare Irish whiskey worth $50k is given police escort on its way to charity event
deals on wheels | Face of cocaine courier who used a false letter to get through Garda checkpoints during Covid
Road tragedy | Road where woman (40s) was killed after being hit by car in Co Kilkenny remains closed
In the doc-k | Dublin GP who pleaded guilty to distributing child abuse images is STILL a practising doctor
radio ma ma | 2FM star Tracy Clifford reveals her hopes to be a mother and how Covid spoiled her wedding plans
Revealed | The ‘respected’ Blackrock College abusers who preyed on young children
in the cold | Gun thief Mo Courtney slams UFF group’s leadership for failing to back him in bust-up with Dublin gang