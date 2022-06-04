Road victims group slams sharing of M50 crash images and urges them to think of 'poor families'

“Our lives have been utterly destroyed and nothing can bring our loved ones back, but we really hope that lessons will be learnt from their needless deaths.”

Heavy Traffic after a serious road traffic collision on the M50 Northbound with the road closed in that direction between junctions 9 Red Cow and 7 Lucan.(Pic Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos)

The Irish Road Victims Association (IRVA) have urged people circulating pictures of Friday’s fatal M50 crash to “reflect on their actions.”

The crash occurred between Junction 9 at Inchicore and Junction 7 at Palmerstown before 2pm on Friday June 3rd.

On the Northbound lane of the M50 ,traffic was at a standstill following the incident which involved two motorcycles and a truck.

Both motorcyclists aged in their 50s and 60s were pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was uninjured.

The road was closed for hours as Forensic Collision Investigators concluded a technical examination of the scene.

“For those who are circulating images from the crash scene, please reflect on your actions and consider the additional needless pain and trauma that you are inflicting on the poor families affected, the friends and colleagues of the deceased, and indeed on the wider community,” a spokesperson told Sunday World.

Gardaí at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the M50 Northbound with the road closed in that direction between junctions 9 Red Cow and 7 Lucan. (Pic Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos)

“A little compassion for those affected is required, at such a painful time in the lives of those families and communities impacted. Our hearts are broken,” the continued.

An Garda Síochána further slammed social media users for sharing graphic images of the collision across social media. They have appealed to the public not to share the images as it is disrespectful to the deceased and their loved ones.

IRVA expressed their sadness at the incident which claimed the lives of two motorcyclists.

“We are devastated to hear that the crash on the M50 in Dublin yesterday has claimed the lives of two motorcyclists. 16 motorcyclists have been killed on our roads already this year, making a horrifying total of 73 people killed.

“73 more bereaved families are also left behind to deal with the horrific aftermath of their loved one's sudden and traumatic death. Hundreds more have been left with serious life altering injury,” they added.

The charity, which provides free information and support to those bereaved or injured by road traffic collisions, said that tragic road deaths bring back memories for those who have lost loved ones in similar circumstances.

Emergency service personnel along with forensic collision investigators attending the scene of a serious collision on the M50 motorway northbound in Dublin on Friday (Damien Storan/PA)

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the poor families affected at this very traumatic and sad time. For those of us who have lost loved ones on our roads, these tragic incidents serve to re-ignite horrific memories and we relive our own family's never ending pain.”

“IRVA is the national charity for road crash victims in Ireland, and we will be there to support the bereaved families and also those who have been seriously injured, and to help them as they try to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives, when the time is right for them,” the spokesperson continued.

“We do this work in memory and honour of our loved ones.”

In the wake of the tragedy, the charity has asked that road users look out for each other.

“We would respectfully request that road users redouble their efforts, and use our roads responsibly and with extra care, looking out for others, particularly our more vulnerable road users. We must all play our small part in helping to save lives, and trying to keep our roads safe for all of our families.”

“It takes just a moment's inattention, distraction or carelessness to kill another innocent road user or to leave them maimed for life through serious injury,” they warned.

“Those of us who've already been affected by such a traumatic and devastating loss, never want our pain to visit your home.”

“Our lives have been utterly destroyed and nothing can bring our loved ones back, but we really hope that lessons will be learnt from their needless deaths.”

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

They are particularly seeking road users who may have dash-cam footage of travelling past the scene, or on the M50 Northbound before Junction 9, prior to the road being closed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can contact the Irish Road Victims Association for support at irva.ie/contact-us.