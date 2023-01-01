Road deaths in Ireland up by 13pc as 155 people killed in 2022

The report also found that the number of pedestrians killed in 2022 (41) doubled compared to 2021.

Grim stats show road deaths in Ireland increased by almost 15pc in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Provisional road collision figures collected by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) point to a whopping 13pc spike in road deaths over the past twelve months.

A total of 155 people died in 149 fatal road crashes in 2022, compared to 137 deaths in 124 in 2021.

The figures were published today, Sunday, January 1, following an analysis of provisional fatal collision reports from An Garda Síochána.

The report also found that the number of pedestrians killed in 2022 (41) doubled compared to 2021.

And despite a decrease in driver deaths at 60, down ten from the previous year, those behind the wheel still accounted for the highest proportion of fatalities at 39pc.

In fact, almost two thirds of all fatalities were either drivers or pedestrians.

Meanwhile, there was an increase in passenger fatalities at 22, while the number of cyclists killed on the road in 2022 remained the same as 2021 at 7.

One e-scooter driver or passenger was killed in 2022, while there were 23 motorcyclist deaths, one more than 2021.

Cork (13), Dublin (13), and Limerick (10) were the counties that recorded the highest number of deaths while 73pc of total fatalities took place on rural roads.

Provisional figures also show a decrease in serious injuries, with 1,292 incidents recorded up to the 29 December compared to 1,342 in 2021.

Almost 20pc of those who died on the roads last year were found to be not wearing a seatbelt.

Commenting on the RSA figures, Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers said: “I am very concerned that so many lives have been lost on the roads in 2022.

“The high number of pedestrian deaths, who are the most vulnerable of road users in our community, is also worrying.

“Working together, we can reverse this trend in 2023.”

RSA chairperson Liz O’Donnell added: “The end of year road fatality figures for 2022 should serve as a reminder to us all of our shared responsibility to always be safety aware on our roads, and to pay special attention to motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

“We simply must get back on track and reverse the increase in deaths. It means that all of us must accept greater responsibility when using the road and become custodians and champions for safety on the road.

“By doing this we can save lives and prevent injuries and put us on track to cut road deaths and serious injuries by 50pc by 2030.”