Rioting breaks out in Derry as PSNI seize firearm in anti-terror raids

Police deal with on-going disorder in the Creggan area of Derry following a search operation. Credit: Northern Ireland Emergency Response Videos.

Police have come under attack while carrying out anti-terror raids and seizing a firearm in Derry.

Rioting broke out in the Creggan area during a series of search operations on Thursday afternoon.

Large crowds including masked youths have gathered on the streets with some seen throwing stones and petrol bombs at PSNI Land Rovers.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) conducted three searches in Creggan as part of an ongoing terror probe.

Two of the searches are now complete and a quantity of cash and a firearm have been seized for forensic examination.

A third search is ongoing.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Disorder developed this afternoon, at around 4pm in Creevagh Heights.

"Petrol bombs, rocks, masonry, steel poles and traffic cones were thrown at police, damaging police land rovers.

"Police remain in the area and would urge drivers to avoid the area if possible.”

Derry City and Strabane Superintendent William Calderwood added: "The search in Creevagh Heights is continuing.

"We appreciate the disruption search activity can have but I want to reassure you of this – our presence in the area and activity we carry out is about keeping people safe.

"That is our priority and we would appeal for calm."