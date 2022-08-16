Revolut giving away ‘free money’ to app users
Revolut is giving away “free money” to app users in exchange for watching some short videos.
The digital bank is offering €11.50 in cryptocurrency to those who watch two short videos, each lasting around a minute long, and complete two questionnaires afterwards.
The earned crypto can then be converted into Euro and will appear in the user’s virtual wallet.
To claim the cash, users just have to go into their Revolut app and click on the Crypto tab.
After scrolling through the tab to find the Learn section, users must then click See All and choose the course they wish to complete.
The two courses on offer are Crypto Basics, which can earn users €4, and Polkadot, which is worth €7.50.
Read more
Once account holders have earned their “free money”, they can click on the name of the coin in the Investments category and press the Sell button, entering the number of coins being sold.
Taking to Reddit, one user shared the good news and said that it took them “less than 5 minutes” to earn their cash.
Another person commented: “Better return than an hour on minimum wage, lol”.
While a third said: “Some job, thanks for the heads up! I got €11.10 total after cashing it out.”
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder