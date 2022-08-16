Revolut giving away ‘free money’ to app users

The digital bank is offering €11.50 in cryptocurrency to those who watch two short videos.

Revolut is giving away “free money” to app users in exchange for watching some short videos.

The digital bank is offering €11.50 in cryptocurrency to those who watch two short videos, each lasting around a minute long, and complete two questionnaires afterwards.

The earned crypto can then be converted into Euro and will appear in the user’s virtual wallet.

To claim the cash, users just have to go into their Revolut app and click on the Crypto tab.

After scrolling through the tab to find the Learn section, users must then click See All and choose the course they wish to complete.

The two courses on offer are Crypto Basics, which can earn users €4, and Polkadot, which is worth €7.50.

Once account holders have earned their “free money”, they can click on the name of the coin in the Investments category and press the Sell button, entering the number of coins being sold.

Taking to Reddit, one user shared the good news and said that it took them “less than 5 minutes” to earn their cash.

Another person commented: “Better return than an hour on minimum wage, lol”.

While a third said: “Some job, thanks for the heads up! I got €11.10 total after cashing it out.”