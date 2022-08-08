Revenue seize over €200k of cannabis hidden in clothes at Dublin Airport

The illegal drugs were found concealed in an air cargo consignment described as ‘clothes’

A total of 12kg worth of cannabis was discovered with an estimated value of €240,000.

Revenue officers seized over €200,000 worth of herbal cannabis at Dublin Airport today.

The illegal drugs were found concealed in an air cargo consignment described as ‘clothes’.

It had arrived from the United States and was destined for an address in Dublin.

A total of 12kg worth of cannabis was discovered with an estimated value of €240,000.

The seizure was a result of routine profiling by Revenue.

A spokesperson for Revenue said investigations are ongoing.