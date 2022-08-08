Revenue seize over €200k of cannabis hidden in clothes at Dublin Airport
Ciara O'LoughlinIndependent.ie
Revenue officers seized over €200,000 worth of herbal cannabis at Dublin Airport today.
The illegal drugs were found concealed in an air cargo consignment described as ‘clothes’.
It had arrived from the United States and was destined for an address in Dublin.
A total of 12kg worth of cannabis was discovered with an estimated value of €240,000.
The seizure was a result of routine profiling by Revenue.
A spokesperson for Revenue said investigations are ongoing.
Today's Headlines
vandal | Camera catches man smashing up vending machine in Co Louth
Hot Stuff | Odds slashed for hottest summer on record as Irish heatwave arrives
tragedy | Donegal man who died in Greece named locally
cash & carey | How Catriona Carey used €400k in deposits as ‘a current account’
reports | Why has Marko Arnautovic been linked with Manchester United and where would he fit in?
Taking air of business | Businessman offers crime gangs private planes from remote airfield in Co Longford
'closer' | Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide to move in together
Welcome To Heartbreak | Kanye West jokes Pete Davidson is ‘dead’ after Kim Kardashian split
Investigation | Murder probe launched as Gardaí appeal for information about death of Sean McCarthy
Do Not Eat | Ice-cream, eggs, and crisps pulled from Irish supermarket shelves due to ‘contamination’