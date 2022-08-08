profiling | 

Revenue seize over €200k of cannabis hidden in clothes at Dublin Airport

The illegal drugs were found concealed in an air cargo consignment described as ‘clothes’
Ciara O'LoughlinIndependent.ie

Revenue officers seized over €200,000 worth of herbal cannabis at Dublin Airport today.

It had arrived from the United States and was destined for an address in Dublin.

A total of 12kg worth of cannabis was discovered with an estimated value of €240,000.

The seizure was a result of routine profiling by Revenue.

A spokesperson for Revenue said investigations are ongoing.


