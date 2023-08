Revealed: The ‘haunting’ last song ever recorded by Sinead O'Connor

One tribute to the late singer read: ‘Where words fail, music speaks’

Sinead O'Connor’s last ever recorded song, a “haunting” rendition of the Skye Boat Song for time travel drama Outlander, really resonated with the singer, a producer on the show has said.

The singer, who died last month at the age of 56, recorded her version of the song for the new series of Outlander, which focuses on the main character of Claire, who travels from the 20th century to 18th century Scotland.

The Skye Boat Song that is usually updated for each season of Outlander features the vocals of Raya Yarbrough, but for the final instalment of the popular series, executive producer Maril Davis wanted to try something new.

She said she was shocked when O'Connor accepted the invitation to sing the song for the new series which has echoes of the 1980s when the Irish singer's career was at its peak.

Davis told Metro the late singer had “really resonated” with Claire's plotline, in which the character's ideas are often considered “crazy”.

Davis explained how executives on the show wanted to “infuse” the opening credits with a nod to the 1980s, as the new series partly follows Claire's daughter Brianna during that decade.

Through composer Bear McCreary's link to O'Connor, they asked if she would like to be a part of the final Outlander episodes.

“I'd heard that she really resonated with Claire's story,” Davis said. “Obviously, we knew she was struggling with the death of her son, and certainly wasn't prepared necessarily to come out and do a lot of press. But we were so excited, and we just went down that road.”

At the time the Skye Boat Song was recorded over two days at Grouse Lodge in Ireland, producers had no idea it would be Sinead’s’ final song.

Outlander follows English woman’s Claire Beauchamp's relationship with highlander Jamie Fraser after she travels back in time to 18th century Scotland from the period directly after World War Two.

Her struggles to adapt to life in the past and feeling of not quite fitting is what Ms Davis believes struck a chord with O'Connor.

“I feel like her story is very similar Claire's,” Ms Davis said. “They've been kind of at the forefront of things, maybe they have not always been embraced by everything they've done. And people have kind of pushed back and their ideas have maybe been ‘crazy’ and received a lot of ‘backlash’.”

She added that she thought Sinead and the character of Claire shared “a lot of similarities” and was “honoured” the singer wanted to be involved in the project.

The new series of Outlander will feature the same track in its opening sequence, but O'Connor's vocals will feature.

The Grammy Award-winner was found unresponsive on July 26 by police at her south-east London home at the age of 56.

She was remembered as a “beloved daughter of Ireland” with “a poet’s heart” whose “voice moved a generation of young people” after her funeral, where U2 star Bono and Bob Geldof were among the mourners.

The life of the Irish singer was celebrated at a private ceremony, before the funeral cortege travelled past her former home in Bray, Co Wicklow so fans could pay their respects before a private burial.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were also in attendance, where Muslim funeral prayers were led by Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, an Islamic scholar and Chief Imam at the Islamic Centre of Ireland, who met the star in 2018.

In a eulogy he shared online after the ceremony, Dr Umar Al-Qadri said: “The more she sang and spoke about her own pain, as well as about the pervasive sins in society that she witnessed, the more her voice and her words resonated with listeners and touched their hearts.

“Sinéad never stopped her search to know God fully, exemplifying a life marked with a deep communion with God.

“Gifted with a voice that moved a generation of young people, she could reduce listeners to tears by her otherworldly resonance.”

He added: “I know that peoples of all faiths throughout the world will be praying for this beloved daughter of Ireland, among them will be countless Muslims praying for their sister in faith and humanity.

“Sinéad’s voice carried with it an undertone of hope, of finding one’s way home. The Irish people have long found solace in song from the sufferings of this lower abode, and Sinéad was no exception, and in sharing that solace, she brought joy to countless people the world over.”

He continued: “May her family and loved ones find solace in the outpouring of love from the corners of this earth for this unique daughter of Ireland who moved so many hearts with her mighty voice and unflinching honesty as an artist, poet, and human being.

“Sinéad had a poet’s heart and, I believe, would share with us today the sentiments of the poet, Rumi when he said: ‘This place is a dream. Only a sleeper considers it real. Then death comes like dawn, and you wake up laughing at what you thought was your grief’.”

Roads were closed so fans could line the streets to pay their respects as the hearse bearing O’Connor’s coffin passed by her former home on the seafront.

As it stopped outside the property, Montebello, where she lived for 15 years, fans applauded and threw flowers.

The coffin itself was covered in blue and pink flowers.

A Volkswagen camper van decorated with the Pride flag and the Rastafarian flag drove in front of the hearse, with O’Connor’s songs playing from speakers mounted on the roof.

Fans started gathering early this morning outside the home to wait for the cortege to pass by.

Many laid flowers and handwritten notes, thanking O’Connor for sharing her voice and her music.

One note said: “You are forever in my heart.”

A pink chair was placed outside the pink-framed conservatory of the house, with pink flowers, candles and a photo of the singer placed at the base of the chair.

A heart-shaped floral bouquet featured a picture of the star and two Irish flags.

One sign left at the wall of the property listed causes that the singer had expressed support for, including welcoming refugees.

It read: “Where words fail, music speaks.”

A neighbour was also seen putting candles on the wall that separated the two properties.

Since O'Connor's death on July 26, people have been leaving flowers and paying their respects at the house, which the singer sold in 2021 and now lies empty.