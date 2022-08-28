Revealed: The 11 properties owned or part owned by Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy

One of Mr Troy’s properties, which he co-owns, is 25a Rathdown Road in Dublin 7, which is divided into four flats.

These are the 11 properties currently owned or part owned by Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy who resigned as a junior minister this week amid controversy over errors made in declaring his property interests.

Mr Troy stood down from his role as junior Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, after admitting he made mistakes over not declaring properties he owned and sold on the Dáil register of members’ interests.

He had failed to list several homes that he owned, some of which he has since sold, failed to register one of the properties with the Residential Tenancies Board. He also failed to tell the Dáil he was receiving payment from Westmeath County Council under the Rental Accommodation Scheme when he spoke in a Dáil debate calling for more money for landlords who were using the scheme.

Mr Troy said this week that he currently owns three properties and co-owns another three which are divided into 11 units.

One of the properties is divided into four units while another is divided into three units.

One of Mr Troy’s properties, which he co-owns, is 25a Rathdown Road in Dublin 7, which is divided into four flats.

He also previously owned the adjoining land which he sold and is now being developed by someone else into apartments.

It emerged this week that local residents in the area had complained to the TD about “dangerous” conditions at the property and rubbish dumping which attracted rats.

Residents from the Rathdown Road District Residents Association wrote to Mr Troy in 2019 raising concerns about the “dangerous conditions of boundary walls of your property 25A Rathdown Road, both that to the pavement on Rathdown Road and that to the laneway off Rathdown Road”.

They added that the wall was constructed with breeze concrete and serious crumbling particularly towards its base.

“It is in a dangerous condition and is likely to collapse at any minute. Buildings in this condition are not acceptable in our community.”

They also complained that rubbish was overflowing outside the property and said rats could be seen coming out of the rubbish bags.

Residents said if the wall issue wasn’t addressed, they would make a report to the dangerous building section of Dublin City Council.

The walls were subsequently repaired and Mr Troy sold the adjoining garden of the property in 2020, and it is now under development.

Another property being rented out by Mr Troy is an apartment above the Post Office on Main Street in Ballynacargy. Co. Westmeath.

Mr Troy had it rented out since last November but admitted it had not been listed as a rental with the Residential Tenancies Board up until last week.

He said the rental was being handled by a letting agent and he only learned it had not been registered with the RTB following queries from journalists.

All such tenancies are required to be registered with the RTB within one month of them beginning.

Mr Troy has four properties in Mullingar. He has a 50pc ownership of 39 Cathedral View in Mullingar which had only been registered in the name of the co-owner until the controversy broke.

In a statement issued in recent days he said: “I have at all times declared my 50% ownership of 39, Cathedral View. Mullingar. During the course of my review, it was brought to my attention that this property is in fact registered in the sole name of the co-owner. That is clearly an error, and I will take the necessary steps now to have this corrected.”

He also owns a property on Mary Street in Mullingar which he bought for €105,000 in 2018. The property is split into three separate units.

He also owns 20, Lynn Avenue, in Mullingar, which has been undergoing developments and he said will be his future personal dwelling.

The final property currently owned by Mr Troy is his constituency office on Austin Friar Street, in Mullingar.

Since the controversy broke, Mr Tory revealed he is receipt of the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) for five of his tenants.

He said that he was also receiving income from the Rental Accommodation Scheme for two properties he owned and which he leased out to Westmeath County Council.

He did not inform the Dáil of that fact when he spoke in a Dáil debate calling for more money for landlords who were using the scheme.

“I accept that there are tight financial constraints, but there has not been a corresponding increase in rental accommodation scheme, RAS, funding. This compounds the problem facing us,” he said in the Dáil in 2014.

He brought the matter up again the Dáil a month later when he said the high cost of rent was preventing local authorities from taking on houses under RAS.

“Landlords are simply refusing to engage with local authorities on that scheme because they can get more money on the commercial market,” he said.

He resigned as a junior minister on Wednesday amid growing pressure over the controversy.

In his statement, he said he had not tried to conceal anything. “My biggest offence is my lack of due diligence. However, one issue in isolation is excusable but the number of errors now that are of my making directly or indirectly has led me to this decision.”

He accepted he had made mistakes but defended being a landlord.

“I personally will not apologise for being a landlord. I bought my first house at the age of 20 as I went straight into a job after school, so I was in a position to purchase my first property then. I am not a person of privilege and I have not been brought up with a silver spoon in my mouth, I have worked for all I have.”