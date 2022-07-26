Revealed: locations of 61 new speed camera zones throughout Ireland in bid to cut deaths

A total of 61 new speed camera zones have gone operational from 6am this morning across 23 counties

A total of 61 new speed camera zones have gone operational from 6am this morning across 23 different counties.

The safety camera locations were selected based on an analysis of Garda data on fatal, serious and minor road traffic collisions and from further consideration given to locations of concern highlighted by local communities.

All new locations chosen have recorded at least two separate collisions along the stretch of road.

One new zone along the R772 in Wicklow has recorded 11 separate collisions while a new zone on the N21 in Limerick has seen nine separate crashes. The N21 claimed two more lives on Sunday when a man and woman in their 30s were killed in an accident between Adare and Patrickswell.

Safety cameras operate in areas where there is a history of speed-related collisions, known as speed enforcement zones. There are now close to 1,400 zones in operation across Ireland.

The new zones are spread across 23 counties, 49pc on regional routes, 31pc national routes and 20pc on other routes (such as motorways or local roads).

Independent.ie has compiled a list of all 61 new speed camera zones and their locations, broken down by county.

Carlow

R418 - Stretch of road between Tullow-Athy-Newbridge

R702 - Borris

R725 - Road which runs between Tullow and Gorey

Cavan

N3 - Main Dublin to Cavan road

R212 - Main Monaghan to Cavan road

R179 - Cavan to Kingscourt Road

Cork

N25 - Gortaroo turn-off to Knocknacally

R610 - Rochestown Road from Douglas roundabout to Hop Island

R630 - as far as Whitehall Cross

Donegal

N15 - Birchhill

N56 - Drumbeagh

N15 - Carrickboy

Dublin

M1

N1

R106/R809

R108

R138

Galway

R446 - Creagh Road, Kilgarve, Ballinasloe

R364 - Carrowtober West in Kilkerrin

Kerry

The Gap Road – which branches off from the N72 in Fossa.

Station Road - Ardfert.

Kildare

L2032

R403

M4

R405

R409

R418

R418

R415

Kilkenny

R700 - Along the Bennettsbridge Road

N25 - Main Wexford-Waterford road through south of Kilkenny county

Laois

M8 - Along the M8 stretch through Laois-Offaly

Leitrim

N4 - Castlecara road on the N4 in Carrick-on-Shannon

Limerick

N21 - There will be two new camera zones along the N21

N69 - The camera zone is along the main Limerick-Kerry route

Mayo

N59 - Between Westport and Mulranny

Meath

R163 - North of Kells

Ballybin road near Ashbourne

Monaghan

R179 - From Kingscourt to Cavan

Offaly

N62 - Ballinahown to Ferbane

R420 - Between Cloneygowan to Portarlington

R402 - Mount Lucas crossroads to Killeenmore

Roscommon

R362 - At Gortnasoolboy

Sligo

N15 - Between Sligo and Bundoran

Tipperary

N24 - Three new zones between Tipperary Town and Clonmel

N24 -Between Carrick-on-Suir and Kilsheelan

N62 - Between Roscrea and Templemore

R445 - In Toomevara village

Waterford

R680 - Between Waterford City and Carrick-on-Suir

Westmeath

M6 - running through part of Kilbeggan close to the Tullamore junction

M6 - Near the Athlone services junction

Wexford

R722 - At the Milehouse in Enniscorthy. The safety camera zone follows a 3.5km stretch from the Milehouse right into Enniscorthy town,

R772 - at Camolin, stretching from St Mogue's Well out past Irish Country Meats.

M11 - From Frankfort to Moneycross Upper.

N11 - Outside Wexford Town from just beyond the Maldron roundabout to moving northwards to just before Kyle Cross

R772 - Near Ferns, 2.5km stretch from Clologe to Ballydaniel

R730 - Glynn road

R736 - Near Foulksmills, which passes Mythen construction to Rosegarland

Raheen Mór - stretch of road passing Oakfield Nursing Home and Courtown Hibs

Wicklow

R772 - Two separate stretches of road which runs from Wicklow Town up along to connect with the M11 in Co Dublin