Retired garda (75) who died after brain haemorrhage was waiting two hours for ambulance

Edmond Horgan died at Cork University Hospital in July 2021 after striking his head in a fall

John and Edward Horgan, sons of the late Edmond Horgan, a retired Kerry garda, pictured at Cork Coroner’s Court. Pic: Daragh Mc Sweeney — © Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

A retired Kerry Garda who died after an accidental fall during a visit to a Cork harbour island was left waiting almost two hours for an ambulance.

A Cork coroner's inquest heard that Edmond Horgan (75), a retired Garda from Killarney, accidentally fell and struck his head while visiting the Spike Island attraction last summer - but two ambulances dispatched to deal with his case were subsequently diverted to deal with other incidents deemed of higher priority.

Coroner Philip Comyn was told that Mr Horgan died at Cork University Hospital (CUH) on July 8 2021.

He died just 24 hours after being transferred to CUH by ambulance. The inquest heard that Mr Horgan - who was on anticoagulant medication - lost his footing while walking on a ferry gangway on July 7, fell and struck his head.

He suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster said that there was no skull fracture involved.

However, Mr Horgan had suffered a subdural haemorrhage which resulted in bleeding by the brain.

Dr Bolster ruled the cause of death was a traumatic subdural haemorrhage leading to a shortage of blood flow and oxygen for the brain as a consequence of a fall.

The pathologist said that people on anticoagulant medication can bleed more quickly than other patients.

She also pointed out that, for people on such medication and who are aged 75 years and older, the mortality rate is 60pc.

Dr Bolster said she could not comment on the original designation of Mr Horgan's case as non-life threatening.

She did point out that, as a general rule, it was better for patients to reach a hospital as soon as possible.

Mr Comyn was told that the National Ambulance Service Control Centre received the call about Mr Horgan's fall and injury at 11.32am on July 7.

Two ambulances dispatched to deal with the incident were transferred elsewhere to higher priority calls.

HSE Advanced Paramedic, James O’Brien, and a colleague had delivered a patient to Mercy University Hospital (MUH) and were assigned to Mr Horgan's incident at 12.47pm - and arrived in Cobh at 1.22pm.

Mr Horgan was conscious when they arrived and they conducted various emergency tests before departing for CUH at 1.59pm.

As they were transferring Mr Horgan to hospital, he suddenly became unwell and lost consciousness.

A full resuscitation team was on standby when the ambulance arrived having been advised by Mr O'Brien that the pensioner may have suffered a brain bleed.

Despite desperate efforts to help the retired Garda, he had suffered a significant brain bleed and died 24 hours later.

Mr O'Brien said he was not aware how many other ambulances had earlier been assigned to the Spike Island incident but had been diverted elsewhere.

He said that such diversions can occur if another case is deemed to be of a higher clinical priority.

The inquest was told the National Ambulance Service (NAS) was: “completely under-resourced - you can get lucky or unlucky”.

The coroner was advised any issue over why it took almost two hours for an ambulance to attend the scene was something only senior NAS management could address.

Mr Comyn heard that while Mr Horgan had briefly lost consciousness after his fall, he was lucid and with a good level of consciousness when dealt with by Spike Island personnel at the scene - and was also lucid when the paramedics arrived.

Mr Horgan earlier took the advice of Spike Island personnel to return to Cobh after his fall.

The call to alert the NAS to the incident was made at 11.29am.

The ambulance - the third assigned to the call - arrived one hour and fifty minutes later.

Mr Comyn said the reasons for the two earlier ambulance diversions were unknown.

The coroner said the incident which resulted in the tragedy was the accidental fall.

As a consequence, he returned a verdict of accidental death.

The coroner noted that Mr Horgan's deterioration was very sudden and rapid, with his condition becoming critical when the ambulance was just a few minutes away from CUH.