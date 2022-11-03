Retail giant Argos shuts stores in Dublin and Kilkenny

Branches in Stephens Green and High Street in Kilkenny are being shuttered in the weeks after Christmas.

A woman carrying several shopping bags on Henry Street in Dublin's city centre during Black Friday last year — © PA

Argos has announced the closure of two stores in Dublin and Kilkenny.

Branches at Stephens Green in the capital and on High Street in Kilkenny are being shuttered in the months after Christmas.

It is understood that the two Leinster locations are the only planned store closures however.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Argos property director Patrick Dunne revealed the Stephen’s Green store did not sufficiently recover after Covid restrictions.

The “moderate level of recovery” the store made after the easing of restrictions was not enough to “viably continue operations.”

The decision to close the Kilkenny branch is due to “a range of factors", parent company Sainsbury’s said in a statement to KCLR.

"We are consulting with our colleagues following the difficult decision to close our Kilkenny Argos store,” they said.

“We understand this will be an unsettling time for those affected and we are supporting them in every way we can.

“We regularly review our property estate and the decision to close a store is never taken lightly.

“The decision is based on a range of factors specific to the store, which is expected to close in Spring 2023.”

Multiple Argos stores will remain in Dublin, while the closure of the Kilkenny store marks the end of the retailers presence in the county.

After 20 years, the Argos branch at the Grand Parade in Cork closed in 2019 – along with a store in Ipswich in the UK.